INTRODUCTION

One hundred and thirty-three deaths, that’s right, that is the first line of this article, because I need to deal with the truth that all three of the fires which are the Pacific Palisades, Eaton Altadena and Lahaina fires were mirror images of each other, and that really bothers me, specifically because of the number of deaths, even though they were 2 1/2 years apart.

FIRST REPORT

The information I reviewed about the first Lahaina fire indicates the it was sighted on August 8, 2023. The time of this first sighting was 06:30 A.M. The fire was identified as being near the Lahaina Intermediate school. It was very soon reported as extinguished, but due to heavy winds flared up after the fire fighters left the scene.

THE FLARE UP

At 03:30 P.M., the Lahaina fire flares up once again, spreading in rapid fashion towards Lahaina. As a result of the intensity of and spread of the fire evacuations in several areas began and road closures were set in place. The fire is reported as then growing from a grassland blaze into an urban conflagration.

At this point, around 06:00 P.M., things began to get really hairy as residents were attempting to fight the fire to save their homes, and other residents were seeking safety in the Pacific Ocean as the raging flames began burning the town. The Coast Guard responded and began the rescuing of individuals from the ocean around 09:45 P.M. Maui Now, the island news source has reported as many as 100 people were reported as entering the waters of the Pacific Ocean to escape the smoke and the flames.

THE LAHAINA INVESTIGATION

“3. The origin of the fire was the overgrown vegetation at and surrounding utility pole 25 off of Lahainaluna Road.

“4. Energized overhead power line between pole 25 and 24 resulted in that line falling to the ground, subsequently igniting vegetation. The cause of the fire was the re-energization of broken utility lines which caused the ejection of molten metallic material (sparks) to fall to the base of pole 25, igniting the unmaintained vegetation below. Additionally, the arcing and severing of then below. The continuation of the fire via rekindle was due to a hidden piece of smoldering material that made its way at an undetermined time via undetermined means to a susceptible fuel package in the gully just to the east and south of the existing burn area.”

Per the comments at the news conference, the report focuses on the ‘rekindling’ of the morning fire as the cause of the afternoon fire which destroyed Lahaina and killed 102 people. The report acknowledges that a Lahaina fire chief ordered the removal of fire crews from the site which then rekindled. REDACTIONS: ‘HECO proprietary information.’

The above paragraphs will be very important when they are compared with the cause of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fire

some 2 1/2 years later. Please note that paragraphs 3 and 4 are quotes from the ATF report of the fire.

EATON ALTADENA FIRE CAUSE AND ANALYSIS

JANUARY 7, 2025 AT 06:18 P.M.

As I indicated above, the timelines for the three fires are 2 1/2 years apart. But the circumstances are eerily the same, which are

the fires began during the course of a wind event, i.e. heavy winds were blowing both in Southern California and years earlier in

Hawaii as well.

As stated in the Lahaina Investigation report, “the cause of the fire was the re-energization of broken utility lines which caused sparks to fall to the ground and ignite the vegetation around the electrical poles. The fires were spotted in the early stages and fire fighting units were dispatched.

Reports from several sources indicate that the high winds caused electrical arcing near a utility pole in the Eaton Canyon location, this was prior to actual flames becoming visible. The utility tower was several decades old having been out of commission for at least 50 years, but re-energized when the windstorm struck. Please note this is strikingly similar to the early stages of the Lahaina fire. The blaze went on to kill 19 people and may they always be remembered.

PACIFIC PALISADES CAUSE AND ANALYSIS

JANUARY 7, 2025

The Lachman Fire, which ignited on January 1, 2025, is linked to the subsequent Palisades Fire and has raised significant concerns regarding fire management and accountability. The Lachman fire started on January 1, 2025, reportedly due to fireworks being set off. The fire department responded. The fire burned 8 acres close to Temescal Ridge Train in Pacific Palisades. and it was assumed the fire was contained. However, 6 days later the Lachman fire reignited into the Pacific Palisades fire taking the lives of 12 residents. The reignition was due to the high Santa Winds blowing and the dry condition of the landscaping. The County fire fighters were called away from the Lachman fire when it was believed it had been extinguished. This calling the fire fighters away is remarkably similar to the Lahaina fire when the when it was believed the fire burning close to the Intermediate School had been extinguished as well. It was unfortunately pointed out both situations were wrong and the Lahaina and Lachman/Pacific Palisades fires went to do damage and take lives.

CONCLUSION

A.) All of the fires, although years apart shared the same circumstances in their early stages. The fires were ignited, (or reignited, depending on your point of view), due to power lines previously de-energized but not taken down.

B.) The Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires began on the same day, January 7, 2025. If that does not have the signs of

terrorism about them, I don’t know what does. If you want me to believe that fact is just a coincidence, I would tell you what my grandfather would have told me, “Come here and pull my finger.”

C.) In Lahaina, Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena the fighters were both called back to their stations.

D.) One last thing, their is a photo taken of the Lahaina fire in which a ring of flames surrounding Lahaina is clearly visible, now I hope that photo is taken seriously and that that the agencies investigation the Hawaiian fire will continue in their work, so this type of situation will not happen again.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life

Do What is Right