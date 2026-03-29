A 100 YEAR OLD POLICYHOLDER

HAS HER CLAIM FOR FIRE DAMAGE DENIED

INTRODUCTION

Another catastrophe of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena Fire of January 2025, is a 100-year-old resident of Eaton, Ms. Mary McNair. The problem she is facing is getting her Insurance Company, which happens to be State Farm Insurance, to reimburse her for replacing the electrical wiring for the house and for the Garage. The estimate supplied for rewiring her home and garage comes in at $30,000.00, while for this same work, State Farm Insurance is willing to pay $2,000.00. the information supplied indicates the Contractor and Adjuster will be meeting later this week to discuss.

COVERAGE ISSUE

It appears that State Farm has accepted the coverage for the reported fire damage, the issue will be the amount for the work required to be completed. As the process of rebuilding begins, it has become clear that the residents impacted by this construction requirement of placing the electrical lines underground were not advised of the cost. The current estimate of the repair cost ranges from $20,000 to $40,000 per property.

Southern California Edison emphasized that the homeowners are to be held accountable for the cost to connect electrical service from their property line to the underground electrical line system being installed. Edison indicated they are attempting to obtain helpful funding from the Government or other sources for those in need. Meanwhile Edison has not provided a firm timeline for when financial help will come.

The Insurance Services Offices HO-3 policies provide 10 percent limit of Coverage A Dwelling Cost of Ordinance or Law Coverage Loss. Regardless which form is considered, this additional 10 percent is all that is granted by the unendorsed policy to pay for a Code Upgrade.

L.A. County has provided the following information concerning sources for assistance due to the fire damage for Eaton Altadena Residence at htpps//pasadenanow.com.

Good Luck Ms. McNair.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

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