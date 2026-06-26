A 30-year Conspiracy

Contributor Sandra Lambe

A conspiracy is defined as “the act of conspiring or a plot,” (Doubleday Dictionary). Well, that is what I discovered this past Wednesday afternoon when I read an article in the Boston Herald. The article was written by Todd Richmond concerning a Wisconsin police chief who helped California gun dealers’ take part in a illegal ammunition import scheme.

The item caught my attention because the plot involved a small town Wisconsin Sheriff and two brothers who run a California gun shop. Apparently the brothers were able to convince the sheriff to assist them in the illegal importation of at least 490,000 rounds of armor piercing ammunition; that particular type of ammunition is illegal in this country. The ammunition was shipped from Smart Energeo Sistemi, which is an arms company based in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The conspiracy continued to involve the police in the following manner:

“Federal law generally bars importation of such ammunition but makes an exception for law enforcement agencies. The brothers’ application for purchase of the ammunition stated that the ammunition was for “law enforcement sales,” according to prosecutors. It included a purchase order for 1.5 million rounds from James Bushey, then chief of police in the Town of Linn, a community of about 2,700 people in southeastern Wisconsin.” (Boston Herald o4-27-2026]. The brothers owned and operated a gun dealership in Vacaville, California. This is supremely important due to the fact that the ammunition was to end up at the brothers store in Vacaville.

Why ruin a good story with the truth?

In October of 1996, I was assigned a Cargo Theft Claim, which involved the theft of at least 450,000 rounds of armor piercing ammunition from a Truck Stop in Southern California. At this point please note that prior to this large theft claim, two other ammunition thefts had taken place involving the same ammunition manufacturer and shipper. The reorder was placed before the theft had occurred.

Due to the repeated statements of no knowledge of this 450,000 round loss and also of claims of loss of copies of our claim file I sent to the FBI, this loss investigation ended up in direct communication with the White House, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency. I was informed that the President, when he was informed of my call, which was several days after the loss took place stated, “I did not know anything about this loss” and that he had to be advised of it from a Claims Adjuster in Southern California.

The Federal Investigation involved losing the Property Claim file I sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation my self on three occasions and having my own personal automobile entered and our personal mail opened that was in the vehicle, this took place while my wife was shopping at the local Walmart and tapped our phones.

The above report of the capture of 490,000 rounds of ammunition is just the start of this party. I can only wonder of the amounts of ammunition that was taken between 1996 and the above account was this occurrence number four.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

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