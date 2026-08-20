A BROTHER WHO LOVES

For your information, the following is a true story, only the names have been changed.

To be an unexpected participant in one of the happiest days of a person’s life, is a joy not to be forgotten, and that joy is what I wish to share with you. It was a late Friday afternoon and I was in contact with Mr. Henderson (not the insured’s real name), about his insurance claim, for you see I am a claims adjuster and I speak to our insureds to obtain a description of the damage to the structure and to the personal property.

Unfortunately my research into Mr. Henderson’s policy indicated that several months before the fire, he neglected to pay his premium. In a previous conversation I had with him I informed him he did not have a policy with us or with any other insurance company.

As we continued our conversation about the lack of coverage, I could hear Mr. Henderson begin to cry as he described that in addition to his insurance problems, his wife of 10 years left him, and told him she would not come back until the problem was taken care of and insurance coverage was restored.

Mr. Henderson had been employed as a gardener for the past 15 years, but he paid more attention to his customers and their gardening needs and not enough to the business side of his work. You see, with no money coming from his insurance company to pay for his fire loss, Mrs. Henderson could not stand it, seeing their home and their dreams sitting there in a burned out mess day after day with nothing being done, so she left.

During the course of my conversations with the named insured, he advised me that he did have a brother who lived in, as he put it, either Montana or Idaho. His brother had a successful General Contractors business and had several times asked that his brother come work with him. Our insured though would decline, not because he didn’t care for his brother, but he liked his privacy and doing things his way. It had in fact been several years since they had talked, and two decades since they had seen one another. As Mr. Henderson’s sobs increased, I knew all that I could do was listen to him, as he had no one else. Then the tears stopped for a minute.

“Someone is coming up my driveway and making a lot of noise about it.” Mr. Henderson told me.

I answered, “It may be someone important. Why don’t you go and see.”

“Oh my God,” I heard him say, “it’s my brother.”

I was stunned, as I knew he only had one brother from our previous conversations on the phone.

It took five minutes for Mr. Henderson to come back to the phone, when he finally did for the first time since the fire, the man was happy. “He’s going to help me. Glenn will help me.”

Glenn Henderson had brought with him from his home 3 flatbed trucks, loaded with lumber, 2 tractors and enough men to complete a rebuild of our insured’s home, absolutely free.

“Faith, hope, and love abide, but the greatest of these is love” Romans Chapter 13.

Respectfully Submitted

nwlambe@gmail.com

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