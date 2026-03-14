A SHOOTING IN RAISIN CITY

On this past Wednesday morning March 11, 2026, an event took place at Mountain View Drive in Raisin City, California, which I hope does not happen anywhere ever again. We have a situation in which two El Dorado County Sheriff Deputies were shot, along with a Pacific Gas and Electric worker. The deputies were immediately taken to the hospital, condition of the Deputies has not been made know to date. The extent of the injuries to the PG&E worker has not been released.

Based on the limited information available to date it is believed the PG&E workers were dispatched to the location in Raisin City in order to replace an electric pole which may have been damaged in some fashion in the recent storms, although the exact description of the damage is not known at this time.

This article will not be as long as some of the others I have written, because the point I want to make is simple.

THE POINT

The potential issue I see is that the Utility Workers were shot while performing their duties as PG&E employees. For those of us who are concerned about the direction this State and the Nation for that matter, is heading, we need to realize the answers are not to be found in armed resistance but in the process of negotiation. I have only one thing to add and it is a quote from someone I have come to appreciate for his ability to deal with people and their problems:

“Those who make peaceful resolution impossible will make violent resolution inevitable.”

God Bless the injured.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

Save a Life.

Do what is right.