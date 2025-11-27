A LITTLE KNOWLEDGE CAN BE A DANGEROUS THING

INTRODUCTION

At times, there are things that are brought to our attention which we subconsciously wish could be kept a secret. This article deals with the serious life-threatening Smart Meter problems that cause them to catch fire. The facts in this article concerning Smart Meter fires can only make you wonder what in the world is going on with the Smart Meter industry, and the Utility Companies who buy their products. In addition to the information concerning the Utility Companies and the Smart Meters they purchase, we also have the involvement of the Smart Meter manufacturers with the Department of Defense and DARPA, the (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency).

PENNSYLVANIA FIRE

The following information for you to read, was obtained and is being presented to you due to the courage of two members of the Pennsylvania State Legislature, David Reed, and Kerry Benninghoff. The information deals with the unsafe operating condition of a Smart Meter that was placed into the home of a Pennsylvania resident and it also deals with the unbelievable behavior of the Utility Company who installed the meter.

I believe it is also necessary to include information which I researched and find hard to rationalize, concerning the relationship between the United States Department of Defense, Smart Meter Manufacturers as well as the reason for the Meters being placed in civilian homes. The following deals with DARPA (Defense and Research Progress Agency), and the research and development of the military uses for Smart Technology, of which the Smart Meters are included:

The article was written and posted in Forbes Magazine:

“Yes, DARPA has developed smart technologies for military defense, including:

Spectrum Monitoring and Awareness: DARPA is working on advanced capabilities to provide real-time awareness of the radio frequency spectrum, which is crucial for military operations.

Smart Dust: DARPA has explored the use of smart dust for military applications, which can measure, collect, and send information remotely, enhancing persistent surveillance capabilities.

Photonic Sensors: DARPA is developing photonic sensors that provide better awareness of environmental elements for military applications, which could disrupt traditional sensor technologies.

These initiatives reflect DARPA’s commitment to advancing military technology and enhancing operational capabilities.” (Forbes Magazine). Magazine

THE FIRE

A few minutes after the Smart Meter, was placed in her home, Mary states she heard an explosion. The lights in her house exploded along with her computer, her refrigerator and all other appliances in the home exploded. the computer surge protector melted onto the floor.

As a result of this explosion, all of the walls and flooring in her homme required replacement as did all of the wiring, her heater needed to be replaced, along with the microwave land double oven needed replacement.

In February, while Mary’s home in Pennsylvania, house was being repaired, she was given a Flexall Smart Meter by her Utility Company, this smart meter when placed and turned on in her home, also exploded. As a consequence of this smart meter explosion, she had no electricity to her home, which resulted in basement flooding due to frozen pipes. Tragically, her house sustained major structural damage because of the installation of these smart meters. And this is just one case. There are thirty additional cases.

Smart meters are not UL-Certified. The Underwriter’s Laboratories has indicated that only consumer products need to be UL-Certified. A smart meter is considered a “utility product,” sold only to utility companies, so they are not required to have testing done by Underwriters Laboratories. Therefore, meters have not passed an important safety test by an independent safety expert such as Underwriters Laboratories.

Documented Fires have occurred in the following states and provinces: Michigan, California (a case of one death from a smart meter fire was settled out of court), Florida, Columbia, British Columbia, Quebec and Australia. Please remember, a Smart Meter will not reduce the cost of electricity, it only regulates how and where you use it.

If you would like to send them, I would welcome your Smart Meter stories, good and bad.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

Wishing you Peace on this Thanksgiving Day

What Price a Life!