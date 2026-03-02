Norman’s Substack

Joyful Heart
25m

We should care that the meters are built in a country that ensured pagers and cell phones could be exploded on cue killing and maiming men, women and children... Think of the "absolute power" they'd have if these meters were installed all over the world! "If you don't provide your armed forces to do our dirty work, we'll blow up your homes!"

Arthur
11h

I don't care where any type of Smart Meter is built, I don't want any Smart Meter on my home.

One, Electrical Smart Meters are susceptible to catching fire, endangering me and the safety of my home. Are Water Smart Meters equally susceptible to catching fire.

Two, radiation from Smart Meters can have a debilitating effect upon those who reside within the home.

Three, saving money for a homeowner or building owner is an insidious lie. When Smart Meters were deployed in the Kansas City metro, the existing electrical utility was paid in the neighborhood of $215 million in taxpayers' money to complete the deployment. Whenever the utility petitioned for a rate increase, one of the line items listed to support the request of a rate increase, was the installation of Smart Meters.

As mentioned in the column, once a Smart Meter is installed, a utility has the ability to limit or cutoff one's use. Additionally, with the deployment of Smart Meters, at some point, customers may be forced to "upgrade" their non-Smart appliances to Smart Appliances. That ain't gonna save any money for a utility customer ..., but it allows the utility to seize total control of a customer's usage of electricity, water, etc.!

At the very least, a utility customer must be able to opt-out ..., at no cost to the customer. Otherwise, Smart Meter deployment aporoximates the mandate abuses experienced during the scam/plandemic.

