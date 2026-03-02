INTRODUCTION

The phrase “power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely”, is just as significant today as it was when it was written in 1887. Power, no matter what type in the hands of the wrong people, is an outline for mistakes, ruined lives and despair; as I write these words all I can think of is the lives of the 31 people who lost their loved ones in the recent Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires.

EXAMPLE OF POWER MISUSE

In 2023, EPCOR, (Edmonton Power Corporation), which is the Utility Company owned by the City of Edmonton in Alberta Canada, began installing water meter reading devices on all of the homes and business operations in the City; these devices are also referred to as AMI’s or Advanced Metering Infrastructure. It was said the Meters improved monthly billing and timely water data to help customers make decisions about their water use. To date, EPCOR, which is owned and operated by the City, has installed about 150,000 AMI devices on water meters. However, a problem has arisen due to the fact the installation of the Meters was mandatory and the manufacturer of the Meter presented a political problem. An EPCOR spokesperson said about 300 customers “opted out for various reasons” but would not specify what those reasons were.

THE ISSUES

Research into this situation has led me to question, “What the heck is going on here?”. People all over the free world are being subjected to having new, more efficient and better looking electric meters put on their homes. This will save them money and make their lives easier to live, due to the fact the meters can be operated to provide the optimum service for them and their family. In plain English, “save them money.”

Now the propaganda of “saving more money” has found it’s way into the political arena, as Meters that are manufactured in Israel are being sold to a Utility Company in Canada EPCOR, and certain people are objecting to this due to the fact allegations are being made of Israel cutting the power supply to the Gaza Strip residents.

Some customers told Canadian Broadcasting Company, “their concerns are rooted in a movement known as Boycott, Divest and Sanctions,” which seeks to put financial pressure on Israel and Israeli companies to end what some aid groups have said are human rights abuses against Palestinians.

EPCOR said its new water reading devices are supplied by Landis+Gyr, which contracts with a company called Master Meter to produce the finished product.

Master Meter’s parent company is the Israel-based Arad Group, an international water metering company with business that includes supplying equipment for Mekorot, Israel’s national water company. So now instead of two reasons to approve of the meter craze, we have a third reason which will divide our world even further. Edmontonian Fatima Saleh said “there has been a significant lack of information about the devices provided publicly by EPCOR to its customers.” She is a spokesperson for a local group that calls itself EPCOR Delivers Genocide.

DEALING WITH THE SMART METER GOSPEL

The First issue I want to address is the fact the installation of the Smart Electric or Water Meter on your home or business will not save you money. There is not an electronic operation which will use less Kilowatts. The billing process is the same as with the old dependable, more efficient, Analog Meter.

The Second issue is the process of your Utility Company establishing a purchase agreement and installation contract with first of all the company making the Meter and secondly, the company installing the meter. Let me explain. The company making the Meter is looking for a sale and will permit the purchasing Company the right to make alterations to the meter to enable the Utility Company to fire their staff of Meter Readers, putting them onto the unemployment rolls until they find alternate work. This also gives the Utility Company the right to turn off your power or water from the comfort of their own office.

The Third Issue I want to address is the way the purchase of the Meters is arranged and who ends up paying for it. There are several companies in China who can produce an electronic Smart Meter for $25.00; that purchase price is paid by the Utility Company, or the City that owns and operates the Utility. Then when received by the purchaser, they receive from their clients, which could be you are me that $25.00, so they end up in the clear. If the Utility customer decides they do not want the Meter, the Utility company could end up with an Opt-Out fee of up to $100.00 or more, plus a monthly fee payment, so they in fact make more money by not installing the Meter than if they do install it. (We paid $75 to keep our original billing and $10 a month for three years to keep our old, analog meter which is over 25 years old and is still going strong!)

CONCLUSION

My own opinion is that the Smart Meter technology has to go. I know that will not be acceptable to most of you, but why is the technology required? My Goodness, all you have to do is turn the light switch off or turn the water spigot off and you have control over your energy usage.

