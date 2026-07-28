Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

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fozzydabear
15h

Norman,

Have you seen or know of investigations where the evidence shows ignition inside the walls as the cause of the fire. Even though the breakers didn't trip and there are AFCIs installed? If so, what's written down as to the failure that triggered the ignition?

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