AFTERMATH-PART II

THE EARLY DAYS OF THE

SMART METERS-BEFORE THE FIRES

In the first chapter of this book, we looked at some of the issues that have been discovered and reviewed concerning Pacific Palisades, Eaton Altadena and Lahaina fires. We will now take a closer examination of these fires and to establish the fact that the intensity of the blaze for the three locations was much more fierce than fires which burned before the introduction of the Smart Meter into the electrical systems of homes and businesses. The following information describes a selection of fire causes that can be found prior to the birth of the Smart Meter. These are:

A.) Arc Faults- Arc faults are commonly defined as being a spark or a discharge that can extend through the air between damaged, frayed or loose wiring. This is a situation in which temperatures of over 10,000 degrees can be generated which can destroy wiring and create the perfect setting for a house fire.

B.)Overloaded Circuits- An overloaded circuit happens when too many devices draw more current than the circuit is rated to handle, typically measured in amps. Common causes include plugging multiple high-wattage appliances, such as space heaters, microwaves, or air conditioners, into the same circuit, using outdated wiring that cannot handle modern electrical loads, faulty or damaged equipment, loose connections, voltage fluctuations, or an old electrical panel with insufficient capacity.

C.)Outdated Wiring-

Modern copper wiring: Copper is highly durable, heat-resistant, and conductive. With proper installation and modern insulation (PVC or THHN), copper wiring can last 50 to over 100 years, though the protective sheathing may degrade sooner, requiring inspection and maintenance,

abovethecodeelectrical.com.

D.)Aluminum wiring: Common in homes built during the 1960s and 1970s, aluminum can physically last up to 80 years, but it expands and oxidizes more than copper, which can loosen connections and create fire hazards. Special connectors or partial rewiring may be needed for safety.

E.)Knob-and-tube wiring: Used in homes built before 1950, this system lacks grounding and has cloth insulation that deteriorates over time. Its lifespan is typically 40 years or less, and complete replacement is recommended for safety..

F.)Cloth-wrapped wiring: Common from the 1920s to 1960s, this wiring becomes brittle with age, with a typical lifespan of 25–40 years.

G.) Defective Appliances:

In order for a proper investigation of the cause and origin of a fire it is absolutely necessary for a qualified fire cause investigator to be at the scene in order to obtain a proper cause for the fire. This is being done in order to pursue the responsible party for the insured’s loss. This is where the issue of the problems caused by the new Smart Meters comes into the picture.

SMART METERS FOR EVERYBODY

The following information was obtained from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and Hollymetering.com. Smart meters were first commercially installed in the United States in 2006 by Pacific Gas & Electric. The concept of the smart meter originated much earlier. In 1972, Theodore Paraskevakos, a Greek-American inventor working at Boeing in Huntsville, Alabama, developed a sensor monitoring system capable of digital transmission for meter reading, which later formed the basis for the first smart meters.

By 1977, Paraskevakos launched Metretek, Inc., which developed and produced the first smart meters using IBM Series 1 mini-computers.

These early Smart Meters were primarily experimental and predated widespread commercial deployment. The first large-scale commercial installation of smart meters in the U.S. occurred in 2006, when Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) rolled out 9 million meters as part of their Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) initiative.

This deployment marked the beginning of modern smart meter adoption, providing two-way communication between utilities and customers, enabling real-time monitoring, automated billing, and improved energy management. Following this initial rollout, smart meter adoption expanded rapidly. By 2018, the U.S. had over 86 million smart meters installed, and by 2022, installations reached approximately 124 million, covering about 72% of all electric meters, with residential customers accounting for 88% of these installations. The growth was further supported by programs like the Smart Grid Investment Grant (SGIG) under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, which incentivized utilities to modernize their metering infrastructure.

In summary, while the technology was developed in the 1970s, the first practical, large-scale deployment of smart meters in the United States occurred in 2006, with adoption of the Smart Meter accelerating significantly in the following decade.

THE SMART METER PUSH

The question that I remember asking myself when the Smart Meters were first brought into the insurance claims office that I was in was why? Why in the world are we disposing of the computer equipment which we were using at the time for this unseen, unused piece of machinery. This great revelation happened in 2009 with the adoption of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. The following is a description of the important parts of the Smart Meters function:

The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) of 2009 included a major investment in modernizing the U.S. electric grid through the Smart Grid Investment Grant (SGIG) program. A key component of this initiative was the deployment of smart meters — advanced electricity meters that enable two-way communication between utilities and customers, allowing for more accurate billing, demand response, and grid management. https://www.energy.gov/oe/arra-smart-grid-investment-grant.

The ARRA allocated $3.4 billion for the SGIG, with $4.5 billion in total federal funding for grid modernization.

The SGIG program awarded 99 cost‑shared projects across 200+ utilities and organizations, resulting in a public‑private investment of over $8 billion,

In order to find out the information I required to conduct a subrogation claim against the responsible parties concerning a fire damage claim for a restaurant we insured in Nevada that I was involved in, I contacted Underwriters Laboratories at 510-771-1000 and I spoke with one of the testing supervisors with the first name of Francine at 510-771-1000. It was at this point that I was seeing on most occasions, representatives from utility companies taking the meter from the home or business and not let it be made available for testing. This practice spread from California to Nevada, Arizona, Washington, Oregon and Utah.

When I contacted Underwriters Laboratories, I was informed that Underwriters did test the type of meter that was installed in our insured’s restaurant and informed me that a test was run on the meter which was a Sensus Icon A Meter, and the Landis + Gyr meter. The grade given to the tested meter was Verification, meaning the object was tested. Certification meant the object being tested passed all of the Underwriters Lab standards. The Smart Meters offered for testing by Nevada Energy did not pass the test in order to receive the Certification Standard. To the best of my knowledge the meters that were tested were not upgraded to meet the standard.

SMART METER STORIES

THE UNITED STATES AND ENGLAND

WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM

Recently several billing issues involving smart meters have come to my attention and if the totals involved were not so ridiculous, it would be funny. The following story comes from Great Britain concerning overbilling. The British Broadcasting Company brings us the following stories concerning billing problems:

“Problems with smart meters have affected high-profile consumers. In December, artist Grayson Perry complained of a £39,000 bill he received on a smart meter. In the same month, broadcaster Jon Sopel revealed his device handed him a £19,274 bill.

Holiday park owner Patrick Langmaid said there was pandemonium in the office after the fee of £250,000 was taken via direct debit from his business account. Regulator Ofgem said customers should not be “wasting hours” on their cases.

The Turner Prize-winner, Sir Grayson Perry, told the BBC in December his difficulty in getting answers was “an interesting fable of the technological age”. Evidence that he was far from alone includes:

The demand for nearly £250,000 from Mr Langmaid, about 100 times greater than his normal monthly bill. A church charged £40,000 - with sufficient funds in its account only because it had been left from someone’s will. The supplier said two errors led to the bill. The owner of a property who received a “catch-up” bill for £16,000 which was eventually wiped.”

You can see that problems with the meters take many forms and have been turning up all over the world.

REPAIR ISSUES STILL AT LARGE

The following issues present problems that have been identified involving the smart meters by engineers and researchers and have still not been repaired. The following information is provided by Ms. Nina Beety, an investigative journalist—

Repair issues include:

• Inadequate surge protection • No direct path to ground • No circuit breaker • “Catastrophic failure” • Overheating • Inferior materials • Faulty remote disconnect switches • Circuit boards • Meters don’t fit sockets • Thinner meter blades • Malfunctioning temperature alarms and sensors • Switching mode power supply (SMPS) surges and transients damaging appliances and electrical equipment • RF signal and transients routed onto building wiring • Interference with AFCIs/GFCIs • Flammable Lithium batteries in digital electric, natural gas, and water meters • No Protective Device Coordination Study • Poor installation quality and Inadequate installer training • Vibration and heat caused by RF emissions • Violation of FCC Grants of Equipment Authorization, just to name a few.

LETS CORRECT THE PROBLEMS

A dangerous precedent is being followed in the Insurance Industry concerning the investigation of smart meter fires. How can I make such a statement with confidence, well I was in the Insurance Industry as a Property Claims Specialist for over 40 years. The following is a outline of what occurs when a fire loss is submitted to a claims department for handling:

When a fire claim is submitted to the Insurance Company, the adjuster will inspect the damage and properly complete the adjustment process to determine how much will be reimbursed to the insured based upon the coverage information provided by the policy.

One of the main issues associated with the adjustment process is to determine what caused the fire and to pursue the responsible party, whether it is a person or a malfunctioning product. What the adjuster will be looking for when they make the initial contact with the insured is to determine if it is possible to spot the problem that caused the fire even before the total reimbursement is made.

Part of the problem I faced as a Claims Adjuster and other Adjusters are dealing with, is that when the fire department receives the notice of a fire, one of the first things they do, is to notify the local public utilities to shut off the utilities, preventing the further spread of the fire. When the local electrical utility arrives and determines that a smart meter is perhaps the issue, they have been removing the meter, and preventing the inspection of the meter by the experts the Insurance Company has to determine if the Meter is responsible in some fashion for the fire.

This is a serious situation as the utility company, upon removal of the meter, is tampering with what is evidence concerning the cause of the fire, and I believe could be held criminally responsible. When this type of situation exists, the first thing that an Adjuster must do is to instruct the Insured to contact the Utility Company and request they make available the Meter for inspection to determine if it was the cause of the fire.

An example of this situation of the removal of the meter(s) from the fire scene, the following is taken directly from the San Diego Fire Department’s Incident report regarding a fire at a small shopping center:

On February 26, 2014 a fire broke out at Friars Village, which is a shopping mall located at 10450 Friars Road in the beautiful town of San Diego, California. Information concerning this fire is contained in the San Diego Fire Department’s Incident Report Number FS14023257.

Two important entries in the report provide for us an independent account of what took place at the Friars Village Shopping Mall. The first at 18:21:42, is stated, “10 minutes into incident 2 electric boxes on fire”; the second entry occurred at 19:42:09, “2 San Diego Gas and Electric Meters are on fire.” As of this day, the meters mentioned in the report have not been made available for examination.

In June of 2015, two blackouts occurred in busy Las Vegas, Nevada restaurants believed to be caused by smart meter failures. Nevada Energy has removed the meters and as of this day, the meters have still not been examined, although the claims were paid and closed. However, the real issue as to why all the meters are failing is not being dealt with.

The title for this article describes a question that I have asked myself many times over the past few years. It describes a situation in which knowledge about a wrong in our society is being shut up within the confines of the very people who can fix the problem.

When I was nearing the end of my career, prior to retirement I became aware of certain causes for fire damage that was not being defined, either by the investigation of the fire cause investigation teams, or the fire inspectors from the local fire departments.

SMART METER FAILURE AND TRUE-LIFE HORROR SITUATIONS

1. ) A fire loss took place in Las Vegas, Nevada which was part of my territory and after we reimbursed our insured for the damages, I began an investigation to determine the cause of the fire in case there was a responsible party we could look to for a partial or full recovery for what we paid the insured.

The Fire Cause Investigator, who at this time is also retired supplied the following information to me:

“The new meter has a plastic case, whereas most of the older elector-mechanical meters had glass cases. The plastic cases are clearly subject to melting and burning, as evidenced by the condition of the meter from the ‘HP’ [house panel] section of this panel. All of the indications concerning this loss was that the fire started inside the meter.“ The previous information was supplied by Sky Vision Solutions.

2. ) This second and very tragic story is something that I have remembered each day and it continues to inspire me to stop the Smart Meters.

This article is provided by the Associated Press,

“An electric malfunction started a barn fire that killed 12 horses and injured 11 at an equestrian complex in suburban Palm Beach, investigators said Wednesday.

Palm Beach County fire investigators concluded the blaze at the South Florida Trotting Center was caused by a “catastrophic failure” at the meter, the Palm Beach Post reported. Sparks ignited hay, feed and other combustibles.

Sam Stathis, the center’s owner, told the newspaper that all 11 injured horses were taken to a veterinarian. The fire erupted late Tuesday and burned into the early morning Wednesday.

“We saved 11 horses, and we lost 12,” Stathis told the newspaper. “God be with us.”

Fire officials told the Post that workers were able to get some horses out as the fire spread. The barn’s roof collapsed and hay inside fed the flames.

Stable worker Roman Lopez told WPTV-TV his friend tried to open gates and let horses out, but the thick smoke made it impossible.

“It was just too tough. The roof started to come down. The horses were just on fire. You just freak out. You don’t know which way to go,” he said.”

Later investigation into this tragedy revealed that that on the morning of the fire, the local utility company installed a new smart meter in the yard close to the barn. Sparks were reported as shooting out of the meter setting the barns, the hay and the horses on fire.

These are just two of the reasons I continue to write about the Smart Meter problems.

In order to find out the information I required to conduct a subrogation claim against the responsible parties concerning a fire damage claim for a restaurant we insured in Nevada that I was involved in, I contacted Underwriters Laboratories at 510-771-1000 and I spoke with one of the testing supervisors with the first name of Francine at 510-771-1000. It was at this point that I was seeing on most occasions, representatives from utility companies taking the meter from the home or business and not let it be made available for testing. This practice spread from California to Nevada, Arizona, Washington, Oregon and Utah.

When I contacted Underwriters Laboratories, I was informed that Underwriters did test the type of meter that was installed in our insured’s restaurant and informed me that a test was run on the meter which was a Sensus Icon A Meter, and the Landis + Gyr meter. The grade given to the tested meter was Verification, meaning the object was tested. Certification meant the object being tested passed all of the Underwriters Lab standards. The Smart Meters offered for testing by Nevada Energy did not pass the test in order to receive the Certification Standard. To the best of my knowledge the meters that were tested were not upgraded to meet the standard.

SMART METER STORIES

THE UNITED STATES AND ENGLAND

WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM

Recently several billing issues involving smart meters have come to my attention and if the totals involved were not so ridiculous, it would be funny. The following story comes from Great Britain concerning overbilling. The British Broadcasting Company brings us the following stories concerning billing problems:

“Problems with smart meters have affected high-profile consumers. In December, artist Grayson Perry complained of a £39,000 bill he received on a smart meter. In the same month, broadcaster Jon Sopel revealed his device handed him a £19,274 bill.

Holiday park owner Patrick Langmaid said there was pandemonium in the office after the fee of £250,000 was taken via direct debit from his business account. Regulator Ofgem said customers should not be “wasting hours” on their cases.

The Turner Prize-winner, Sir Grayson Perry, told the BBC in December his difficulty in getting answers was “an interesting fable of the technological age”. Evidence that he was far from alone includes:

The demand for nearly £250,000 from Mr Langmaid, about 100 times greater than his normal monthly bill. A church charged £40,000 - with sufficient funds in its account only because it had been left from someone’s will. The supplier said two errors led to the bill. The owner of a property who received a “catch-up” bill for £16,000 which was eventually wiped.”

You can see that problems with the meters take many forms and have been turning up all over the world.

REPAIR ISSUES STILL AT LARGE

The following issues present problems that have been identified involving the smart meters by engineers and researchers and have still not been repaired. The following information is provided by Ms. Nina Beety, an investigative journalist—

Repair issues include:

• Inadequate surge protection • No direct path to ground • No circuit breaker • “Catastrophic failure” • Overheating • Inferior materials • Faulty remote disconnect switches • Circuit boards • Meters don’t fit sockets • Thinner meter blades • Malfunctioning temperature alarms and sensors • Switching mode power supply (SMPS) surges and transients damaging appliances and electrical equipment • RF signal and transients routed onto building wiring • Interference with AFCIs/GFCIs • Flammable Lithium batteries in digital electric, natural gas, and water meters • No Protective Device Coordination Study • Poor installation quality and Inadequate installer training • Vibration and heat caused by RF emissions • Violation of FCC Grants of Equipment Authorization, just to name a few.

LETS CORRECT THE PROBLEMS

A dangerous precedent is being followed in the Insurance Industry concerning the investigation of smart meter fires. How can I make such a statement with confidence, well I was in the Insurance Industry as a Property Claims Specialist for over 40 years. The following is a outline of what occurs when a fire loss is submitted to a claims department for handling:

When a fire claim is submitted to the Insurance Company, the adjuster will inspect the damage and properly complete the adjustment process to determine how much will be reimbursed to the insured based upon the coverage information provided by the policy.

One of the main issues associated with the adjustment process is to determine what caused the fire and to pursue the responsible party, whether it is a person or a malfunctioning product. What the adjuster will be looking for when they make the initial contact with the insured is to determine if it is possible to spot the problem that caused the fire even before the total reimbursement is made.

Part of the problem I faced as a Claims Adjuster and other Adjusters are dealing with, is that when the fire department receives the notice of a fire, one of the first things they do, is to notify the local public utilities to shut off the utilities, preventing the further spread of the fire. When the local electrical utility arrives and determines that a smart meter is perhaps the issue, they have been removing the meter, and preventing the inspection of the meter by the experts the Insurance Company has to determine if the Meter is responsible in some fashion for the fire.

This is a serious situation as the utility company, upon removal of the meter, is tampering with what is evidence concerning the cause of the fire, and I believe could be held criminally responsible. When this type of situation exists, the first thing that an Adjuster must do is to instruct the Insured to contact the Utility Company and request they make available the Meter for inspection to determine if it was the cause of the fire.

An example of this situation of the removal of the meter(s) from the fire scene, the following is taken directly from the San Diego Fire Department’s Incident report regarding a fire at a small shopping center:

On February 26, 2014 a fire broke out at Friars Village, which is a shopping mall located at 10450 Friars Road in the beautiful town of San Diego, California. Information concerning this fire is contained in the San Diego Fire Department’s Incident Report Number FS14023257.

Two important entries in the report provide for us an independent account of what took place at the Friars Village Shopping Mall. The first at 18:21:42, is stated, “10 minutes into incident 2 electric boxes on fire”; the second entry occurred at 19:42:09, “2 San Diego Gas and Electric Meters are on fire.” As of this day, the meters mentioned in the report have not been made available for examination.

In June of 2015, two blackouts occurred in busy Las Vegas, Nevada restaurants believed to be caused by smart meter failures. Nevada Energy has removed the meters and as of this day, the meters have still not been examined, although the claims were paid and closed. However, the real issue as to why all the meters are failing is not being dealt with.

The title for this article describes a question that I have asked myself many times over the past few years. It describes a situation in which knowledge about a wrong in our society is being shut up within the confines of the very people who can fix the problem.

When I was nearing the end of my career, prior to retirement I became aware of certain causes for fire damage that was not being defined, either by the investigation of the fire cause investigation teams, or the fire inspectors from the local fire departments.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com.

What price a life, do what is right.