Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
10h

I do have to wonder whether the info about the power lines 'reigniting' is just cover for DEW and HAARP being used to start the fires. It's seems a bit funny they are all claiming power lines started them.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman Lambe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture