Catastrophe

Catastrophe is really the only word you can use when discussing the January 2025 wildfires that struck Eaton Altadena and Pacific Palisades, California, also to include in this account is the Lahaina, Hawaii fire of August 2023. The total loss of human life between the three fires is 133.That’s right, 133 deaths to lay at someone’s door. The reason I am so bothered by this fact is that we have a very similar start of each fire, almost mirror images of each other and not one of the fire investigations can offer a plausible suggestion as to why the fires took place. We know how they started and the extent of the damage, the unanswered question remains why did they happen in the first place.

The Lahaina Fire

The information I reviewed about the first Lahaina fire indicates that it was sighted on August 8, 2023. The time of the sighting was 06:30 A.M. The fire was identified as being near the Lahaina Intermediate school and it was very soon reported as extinguished, but due to heavy winds, the fire flared up again after the fire fighters left the scene.

The Lahaina Flare Up

At 03:30 P.M., the Lahaina fire flares up once again, spreading in rapid fashion towards the community of Lahaina. As a result of the intensity of and spread of the fire, evacuations in several areas began and road closures were set in place. The fire was then reported as growing from a grassland blaze into an urban conflagration.

At this point, around 06:00 P.M., things began to get really hairy as residents were attempting to fight the fire and to save their homes; other residents were seeking safety in the Pacific Ocean as the raging flames began burning the town. The Coast Guard responded and began the rescuing of individuals from the ocean around 09:45 P.M. Maui Now, the island news source has reported as many as 100 people were reported as entering the waters of the Pacific Ocean to escape the smoke and the flames.

The Lahaina Investigation Current Facts

“Energized overhead power line between pole 24 and 25 resulted in that line falling to the ground, subsequently igniting vegetation. The cause of the fire was the re-energization of broken utility lines which caused the ejection of molten metallic material (sparks) to fall to the base of pole 25, igniting the unmaintained vegetation below. The continuation of the fire via rekindle was due to a hidden piece of smoldering material that made its way at an undetermined time via undetermined means to a susceptible fuel package in the gully just to the east and south of the existing burn area.” ATF Quote

Per the comments at the news conference, the report focuses on the ‘rekindling’ of the morning fire as the cause of the afternoon fire which destroyed Lahaina and killed 102 people. The report acknowledges that a Lahaina fire chief ordered the removal of fire crews from the site which then rekindled.

The above paragraphs will be very important when they are compared with the cause of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fire some 2 1/2 years later.

Eaton Altadena Fire Case and Analysis

JANUARY 7, 2025

As I indicated above, the timelines for the three fires are 2 1/2 years apart. But the circumstances are eerily the same, which are, the fires began during the course of a wind event, i.e. heavy winds were blowing both in Southern California and years earlier in Hawaii as well.

As stated in the Lahaina Investigation report, “the cause of the fire was the re-energization of broken utility lines which caused sparks to fall to the ground and ignite the vegetation around the electrical poles. The fires were spotted in the early stages and firefighting units were dispatched.”

Reports from several sources indicate that the high winds caused electrical arcing near a utility pole in the Eaton Canyon location, this was prior to actual flames becoming visible. The utility tower was several decades old having been out of commission for at least 50 years, but re-energized when the windstorm struck. Please note this is strikingly similar to the early stages of the Lahaina fire. The Eaton Altadena blaze went on to kill 19 people and may they always be remembered.

Pacific Palisades Fire Cause and Analysis

JANUARY 7, 2025

The Lachman Fire, which originally ignited on January 1, 2025, is linked to the subsequent Palisades Fire and has raised significant concerns regarding fire management and accountability. The Lachman fire started on January 1, 2025, reportedly due to fireworks being set off. The fire department responded. The fire burned 8 acres close to the Temescal Ridge in Pacific Palisades and it was assumed the fire was contained. However, 6 days later the Lachman fire reignited into the Pacific Palisades fire taking the lives of 12 residents. The reignition was due to the high Santa Winds blowing and the dry condition of the landscaping. The County fire fighters were called away from the Lachman fire when it was believed it had been extinguished. This calling the fire fighters away is remarkably similar to the Lahaina fire when it was believed the fire burning close to the Intermediate School had been extinguished as well. It was unfortunately pointed out that both situations were wrong and the Lahaina and Lachman/Pacific Palisades fires went to do damage and take lives.

A.) All of the fires, although years apart shared the same circumstances in their early stages. The fires were ignited, or reignited, depending on your point of view, due to power lines previously de-energized but not taken down.

B.) The Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires began on the same day, January 7, 2025. If that does not have the signs of a terrorist act about them, I don’t know what does. If you want me to believe that fact is just a coincidence, I would tell you what my grandfather would have told me, “Come here and pull my finger.”

C.) In Lahaina, Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena, the fighters were both called back to their stations.

D.) One more thing, there is a photo taken of the Lahaina fire in which a ring of flames surrounding Lahaina is clearly visible. Now I hope that photo is taken seriously and that the agencies investigating the Hawaiian fire will continue in their work, so this type of situation will not happen again.

THE LACHMAN EXPERIENCE

The chronological order of the January 2025 wildfires begins in a protected area under questionable circumstances. In the United States, the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) tracks large fire incidents and suppression efforts. In recent years, the number of large fires being suppressed has been substantial, with tens of thousands of incidents annually. For example, in 2025, the U.S. saw 36,262 incidents of large fires, many of which required multiple suppression efforts and could involve reignition if conditions change. While NIFC does not publish a separate “reignition” count, fire management agencies routinely report that reignition is a common challenge when fuels remain dry and weather conditions shift.

Globally, satellite monitoring shows hundreds of thousands of active fire events each year, with many fires starting multiple times in the same area due to persistent fuels, seasonal weather shifts, or human activity, scienceinsights.org. In regions with long fire seasons and dry conditions — such as the western U.S., Canada, and parts of Australia — reignition is a frequent occurrence, especially in areas where vegetation has not fully recovered from the first burn.

Why reignitions happen:

Fuel persistence: Vegetation that hasn’t fully burned can reignite if conditions are right.

Weather changes: Shifts in wind, temperature, or humidity can reignite smoldering embers or dry fuels.

Human activity: Campfires, equipment sparks, or accidental ignitions in burn zones are common reignition sources, scienceinsights.org.

Climate trends: Drier, hotter conditions from climate change increase the likelihood of multiple fire events in the same area.

In summary: Reignited fires are not rare — they are a regular part of wildfire dynamics, especially in fire-prone regions. In the U.S., thousands of large fire incidents each year could involve reignition, and globally, satellite data shows that multiple ignition events in the same burn zone are common, particularly in dry, fire-adapted ecosystems, National Interagency Fire Center.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com