There is no other way for me to begin this article than to say that those in control of the media, especially in California, have been in a state of ambivalence concerning the Wildfire victims in Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena. Now that we are reaching the time for the elections when a different person will be Governor and Insurance Commissioner, the prospect of even the hint of activity to divulge the truth concerning the cause of these two fires is on the way to a final funeral.

495 years before the birth of Christ, a Greek Philosopher and teacher left us the following words about how we should live our lives and conduct business, “What you leave behind is woven into the lives of others.” The reason I bring these words to you is that I believe the Insurance Industry has been treating the survivors of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena wildfires in a very unprofessional manner.

From the information I have reviewed, I see the Insurance Claims Industry taking an opposite enemy-like position on coverage issues. Whatever happened to placing the insured first, especially when dealing with losses as large and horrible as the Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires; if a question exists, the insured’s position needs to be evaluated and if possible, to be put first. If a shortage of coverage dollars exist on a policy, why not reconsider rewriting the policy and increase the coverage amount where the shortage exists.

A perfect example of this malevolent attitude is the manufacturing and sale of smart meters and the smart meters back up, which is the lithium battery. The sale of these batteries continues to this moment to be placing our lives in danger. The research stats tell a sad story about our concern as a people dealing with the problem just one manufactured item can cause. As an example of the problem of lack of concern, a yearly survey completed by (Orion 180) for the years between 2017 and 2022 showed the number of fire incidents in America to be 25,000 involving lithium-ion batteries. What compounds the problems involving the Smart Meters is that when a fire occurs, the Utility Company will in all likelihood, take the Meter from the fire scene and will not turn the Meter over to the Insurance Company for examination of the cause of the fire.

Fire Statistics of March 2025 on a world-wide scale state the following sad totals for the Smart Meter:

“More than 260 injuries and at least 12 deaths between 2021 and 2023

113 fires resulting in 71 injuries and 13 deaths in 2023 alone (FireRescue1)

Over 100 fires and 13 deaths by May 2024 (Yahoo News).”

American consumers need to make the decision what type of imprint will we leave in the pages of history regarding our concern for the safety of each other--is it all based upon the current value of the dollar or the progress we make in creating a safer world.

Insurance Company executives who have in the past no doubt found a way to contribute big bucks to their favorite candidates, now need to intervene in the claims process and demand that Insurance Companies have the right to take the Meter from a fire scene to determine what the cause of the fire is in order to begin the process of recovery of funds from the responsible party. As it stands right now, will an Insurance Claims department request a warrant be issued to give the Insurance Company the right to examine the Meter to assist in a determination of the cause of the fire? Good luck with that!

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life

Do What is Right.