Smart Meters popping off the walls in Cleveland

One cold evening

On the evening of January 13, 2026, when the residents of Cleveland Ohio went to bed, they anticipated a safe nights sleep to get them ready for a new day and a new week. But the Fates, the Universe, or God in his heaven had other plans. Reports received indicate that nearly 1,000 customers were without power Monday night after a transformer explosion took down multiple power lines and blew Smart Meters apart on the west side of Cleveland. Fire companies at the scene had to go door-to-door to check electric meters for issues. Some of the electric meters were even blown off of houses, according to CDF. “It sounded like fireworks down that direction, and in a matter of seconds, those fireworks got louder and louder and closer and closer,” one witness said. “Started to see the meters on some of the houses explode off. Wires started exploding, hitting my car.”

So, this latest report from the City of Cleveland Ohio tells us that the problem with Smart Meters has not been solved. I believe we need to objectively ask ourselves what it is the Smart Meter is to do for us. The following statements about the Meters are the most common for us to think about before we have the Meter installed,

A.) Real Time Data-Consumers will be able to determine usage and to above all reduce cost. Interestingly enough, the use of an electronic Smart Meter will not help you to control cost it will be able to show you real time usage and to simply turn off the light switch, which you could do without the involvement of a Smart Meter to tell you when.

B.) Two-Way Communication will be established between your Utility company and your Meter. This is due to the fact that at set intervals from every 15 seconds, to 15 minutes your Meter, which is always on reports to the Utility company your usage of their product. Meaning your Meter is on 24/7, so much for savings.

C.) Remote readings will be established eliminating the need for the Meter Reader, as far as what will happen to the Meter Reader is anybody’s guess, promises will be made, but will they be kept.

D.) Peak demand management. The Utility will be better able to control the flow of electricity to certain neighborhoods during peak periods. Meaning if you do not work traditional hours, you will be forced to pay more for power during those periods you need it the most.

In addition to the facts that are listed above we need to seriously consider the source or where the Smart Meter concept developed. In researching the issue I discovered that DARPA played a significant role in the program they labeled SPECTRUM MONITORING AND AWARENESS IN REAL TIME (SMART). It stands to reason that if the Meter is the product of military research and development, it still holds that potential if put into the hands of the wrong people.

The Smart Meter and Lithium-ion problem

The lithium-ion battery has now become a common fixture in our society. The battery can be found in everything from automobiles to smart meters. This increasing use of the lithium-ion battery brings with it a risk. As studies have demonstrated, in the past year more than 1,000 cases of lithium-ion battery fires have been recorded which demonstrates to me that something should be done by the insurance companies that are paying for the fire damage repair, or if they don’t, the insurance companies should be forced to show why they did not pursue the responsible party.

Studies show that lithium-ion battery fires are not only more recurrent but also one with more intense outcomes. This emphasizes the reasons why safety measures and precautions should be improved, especially on batteries. It is important to note that Lithium battery fires cause severe heat, rapid spread fires, and production of toxic gases.

The Effects of Lithium-Ion fires

“The Los Angeles Times reported that a big rig overturned, sparking a fierce lithium-ion battery blaze that spewed toxic gases, snarled port traffic and resulted in what one official said was massive economic losses from delayed traffic...www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-10-28.

Authorities have described that one of the largest lithium-ion battery cleanups ever is going on in the neighborhoods destroyed by the Eaton and Palisades fires, (www.nbclosangeles.com).”

“Since at least 2019, fire departments in the two cities say they’ve responded to at least 669 incidents combined. Last year, there were more than 200 fires blamed on lithium-ion batteries in New York City. Since 2019, the city recorded 326 injuries related to these types of fires, while San Francisco recorded 7 in the same time period.Lithium-ion battery fires from electric cars, bikes and smart meters www.cbsnews.com/news/lithium-ion-batteries.”

Thermal Run Away-

A problem that has occurred not only in fighting fires in automobiles, but also in homes and offices that have the Smart meter installed is the thermal runaway. The thermal runaway takes place when a battery cell experiences internal short circuits, overcharging and discharging, external heat sources and age, wear and tear then the chain reaction occurs; the chemicals within the battery respond by generating rising temperatures in a matter of milliseconds, ultimately resulting in a fire. The external heat sources may have been the catalyst for fire losses in the Pacific Palisades.

I believe a reassignment of the Smart Meter technology and all of the other developments that accompany it are in order, and quickly. No more SMART METER fires and no more Deaths.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

