It has been over a year now since the fire damage of Eaton Altadena, and Pacific Palisades, took place. The precise cause of the Eaton fire has not been confirmed and probable never will be. Thousands of Eaton residents are still out of their homes while insurance company adjusters, contractors, attorneys and public adjusters argue over just what the repair cost will be, while the longer they debate, the higher the cost will go.

Market Place has stated that at present only 7 Dozen Building Permits have been issued for fire damage rebuilds, www.marketplace.org/story/2026/01/06/how-one-altadena-block-is-rebuilding-a-year-since-the-eaton-fire.

Las Flores Water District

When I opened up my Computer this morning I was greeted with the story about a Water District that services the Eaton Section of Altadena, it is The Las Flores Water District. The article dealt with a recent meeting the District held to announce the need for an assessment of at least $3,000.00, for each member of the er District, in order to pay for damage repair from the recent fire. The response was anything but cordial, as I believe the Eaton residents have had enough of bad news and more expense to pay. I would encourage Insurance coverage experts to examine the following information for coverage application.

Policy Language for a covered cause of loss

I believe we now have two places to go for coverage. Location number one is to be found in the section entitled ADDITIONAL COVERAGE paragraph (7.), which states

“7. Loss Assessment. We will up top $1,000.00 for your share of loss assessment charged during the policy period against you by a CORPORATION or association of property owners..” Taking this definition into consideration, the corporation doing the assessing is the Las Flores Water District for the $3,000 total of which this definition would only cover $1,000.

The second location in the policy to find covered language is in COVERAGE D LOSS OF USE which states, “COVERAGE D - LOSS OF USE The limit of liability for Coverage D is the total limit for all the coverages that follow l.... a. Additional Living Expense, meaning any necessary increase in living expenses incurred by you so that your household can maintain its normal standard of living..” The $3,000 assessment is a living expense incurred by the damage from the fire which is a covered loss in the policy and should be considered for complete or partial coverage, as water is a necessary part of maintaining a household.

Conclusion

I hope the above information will enable policyholders to receive the assistance required, as a Claims Adjuster my function was to provide investigation information, evaluation of that information and adjustment totals per the policy coverages.

