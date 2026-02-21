No Changes Yet

It has now been over a year since the wildfires in Altadena, Pasadena, Sierra Madre and Pacific Palisades took place and not much has been accomplished in the form of rebuilding the damaged communities. In fact I recall a saying that is all too true in situations like this and it is “only the lawyers will profit”. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed, and I believe, more will be filed before the last nail is driven.

Bury those lines

In addition to the problems encountered with the Insurance Companies telling their insureds they did not have enough coverage to pay for the damages, the Eaton residents have now been hit with the reality of facing an additional $20,000 to $40,000 bill for connecting the electrical lines to their homes. The lines are being placed underground to aid in the prevention of further damage in the event of another fire.

Southern California Edison in April of 2025, made the announcement they will rebuild the electrical grid, as an underground system, rather than the usual above ground power line system, which leads to the repair cost increase.

Additional Coverage

The California Homeowners 3 Special Form contains what may be an answer to the additional cost brought on by Edison. The answer is found in the ADDITIONAL COVERAGES SECTION Paragraph 2. which states:

“2. Reasonable Repairs. In the event that covered property is damaged by an applicable Peril Insured Against, we will pay the reasonable cost incurred by you for necessary measures taken by you solely to protect against further damage. If the measures involve repair to other damaged property, we will pay for those measures only if that property is covered under this policy and the damage to that property is caused by an applicable Peril Insured Against.

This coverage:

a. Does not increase the limit of liability that applies to the covered property;

b. Does not relieve you of your duties, in case of a loss to covered property, as set forth in SECTION I-CONDITION 2.d.”

The damage which made the repairs necessary, was due to the fire which is a covered cause of loss. The repair work being called for is to prevent and protect against further damage. It may be necessary to accept payment for replacement and reconnection of the new underground wiring from the point where the electricity passes onto the property of the named insured, as electricity, water and gas, once they enter the insured’s property, become the insured’s property. It would also be of interest to determine if a qualified electrical contractor could bid against Southern California Edison to do the work and perhaps lower the price.

Conclusion

I would encourage each of the Homeowners involved in Southern California Edison’s repair of the electrical lines by placing them underground, to contact your Insurance Company to determine if all or a portion of the cost for this procedure can be picked up by your policy.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

Save a Life

Do What is Right