I have provided for your review the answers to five questions sent to the California Insurance Commissioner Candidates. The first response is from Keith Davis of the American Independent Party.

Keith Davis<gokeithdavis@gmail.com>

Question One;

If you were the Insurance Commissioner when the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires made known to you what would your actions have been as Commissioner?

The first thing I would have done is immediately go to where the victims were and make sure checks were being placed directly into their hands. I would have worked to cut through unnecessary delays and processes so people knew the Insurance Commissioner understood the magnitude of the tragedy and was there to help in a real and immediate way. From there, I would have put emergency systems in place to ensure all remaining claims and payouts were expedited as quickly as possible.

Question Two:

Do you believe that Smart Meters equipped with Lithium-ion batteries should be placed in new construction, especially in the new homes in the Palisades and Eaton Altaden?

I believe California should continue moving forward with modern technology and energy-efficient systems, including smart meters and battery storage, but public safety has to come first, especially in wildfire-prone communities like the Palisades and Altadena. After the devastation those communities experienced, we have a responsibility to carefully evaluate any technology being placed into new construction and make sure it meets the highest possible fire-safety standards. If lithium-ion battery systems and smart meter infrastructure are going to be used, they should undergo strict oversight, proper placement requirements, and strong safety protocols to minimize wildfire risk and protect homeowners. I support innovation, but not at the expense of safety. Californians deserve both modern infrastructure and peace of mind.

Question Three;

How would you deal with so many of the policyholders being insured for a covered cause of loss, but not having enough coverage for a rebuild of the damage?

I believe we need to explore creating a state-supported supplemental catastrophe fund that can help homeowners in situations where they suffered a covered loss but still do not have enough coverage to fully rebuild after a major disaster. At the end of the day, policyholders do have a responsibility to review their policies regularly and make sure they are properly insured. But we also have to recognize that construction costs, inflation, and catastrophic events can create situations where families are left severely underinsured through no bad intent of their own. A supplemental state fund, funded through a small percentage-based contribution system, could provide emergency rebuilding assistance in truly devastating situations. The goal would not be to replace personal responsibility or private insurance, but to create a safety net that helps Californians recover and rebuild when disaster strikes.

Question Four;

Do you believe the building of the AI Data Centers will harm or help the Insurance industry in this state and why?

I believe AI data centers can both help and challenge California’s insurance industry. On one hand, AI technology can improve claims processing, fraud detection, and disaster modeling, which can create a more efficient system for consumers. At the same time, we have to be mindful of the risks, including increased strain on power grids, cybersecurity concerns, and potential wildfire-related infrastructure issues. I support innovation, but it has to be done responsibly with proper oversight to protect consumers and keep insurance costs from rising even further.

Question Five;

Should Utility Companies still be permitted to remove Smart Meters from fire loss sites and not allow Insurance Companies the right to examine the meter as soon as possible after the fire, in order to determine if Subrogation is possible.

I believe there needs to be a fair and transparent process when it comes to preserving evidence after a fire loss. Insurance companies, investigators, and homeowners should have the opportunity to examine smart meters and related equipment before they are removed, especially when questions of causation and possible subrogation exist. If utility equipment may have contributed to a fire, all parties should have access to the evidence so a proper investigation can take place. Protecting the integrity of that process is important not only for insurance companies, but for homeowners seeking answers and accountability as well.

Keith Davis

Keith Davis<gokeithdavis@gmail.com>

Candidate for California Insurance Commissioner

A Commissioner Who Works for YOU