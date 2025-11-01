CERTIFIED VERSUS VERIFIED

SMART METER PROFITS

$20.2 billion dollars is the expected income total for the sales and installation of Smart Meters in the United States for 2025. That total will most likely be adjusted upward due to the fire losses sustained in the first 6 months of 2025 in California, as new Smart Meters will be installed in the already burned out homes as they are being rebuilt causing a gross increase in the Smart Meter annual income total.

It is an interesting point for me, that a product like the Smart Meter can attain to such heights of money making when the efficiency of the product is an issue that has not been fully explored, or an explanation provided for the issues that have and still do exist.

INVESTIGATION OF THE METER

While working as a Property Loss Specialist in Southern California, I became interested in the fire losses that had taken place and could not arrive at a definite cause of the damage due to the fact that the Utility Company involved would not release the Smart Meter for examination in order for us to reach a conclusion. This was concerning to me as the loss amount was in excess of $300,000 and I needed to answer to several individuals about what caused the fire as the company was interested in pursuing the responsible party for recovery of what we paid the insured. The answer that the Utility Company provided, which was by the way Pacific Gas and Electric, was that the Meter was their property and we would need a warrant from the judge to obtain the meter.

UNDERWRITERS LAB VERIFICATION VS. CERTIFICATION

In the face of non-compliance from the Utility Company and in order to obtain as much information as possible, I made contact with Underwriters Lab. The UL (Underwriters Lab) reported to me, that the meters they have tested prior to giving their approval exhibited excessive temperatures beyond the UL recommended grade. The representative at Underwriters Laboratories that I spoke with informed me that since the Meters that did not pass the UL Test, would be stamped Verified but not Certified, the following list researched by Ms. Nina Beatty, provided below will outline not only heat issues, but other problems detected in the Smart Meters:

ELECTRICAL PROBLEMS

Lack of surge protection

No direct path to ground

National Electrical Code 240 violation

Overheating

Inferior materials

Burned meter-to-meter contacts

Faulty remote disconnect switch

Arcing

Circuit boards in electric meters

Melting solder can create new circuit board pathways

Meters do not fit sockets

Thinner blades

Pitting

Malfunctioning of temperature alarms and sensors

Switching mode power supply regarding surges and appliance damage

RF signal and transients routed onto building wiring

Moisture, heat, and flammable Lithium batteries

Risks from AMI/AMR water meters

UL Certification of meter models that cause fires

CONCLUSION

I will be following up with additional information concerning the electrical problems of the Smart Meter.

If you have questions, or comments please send them to me at the email address below.

What price a life.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com