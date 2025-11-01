Certified versus Verified
Contributor - Sandra Lambe
CERTIFIED VERSUS VERIFIED
SMART METER PROFITS
$20.2 billion dollars is the expected income total for the sales and installation of Smart Meters in the United States for 2025. That total will most likely be adjusted upward due to the fire losses sustained in the first 6 months of 2025 in California, as new Smart Meters will be installed in the already burned out homes as they are being rebuilt causing a gross increase in the Smart Meter annual income total.
It is an interesting point for me, that a product like the Smart Meter can attain to such heights of money making when the efficiency of the product is an issue that has not been fully explored, or an explanation provided for the issues that have and still do exist.
INVESTIGATION OF THE METER
While working as a Property Loss Specialist in Southern California, I became interested in the fire losses that had taken place and could not arrive at a definite cause of the damage due to the fact that the Utility Company involved would not release the Smart Meter for examination in order for us to reach a conclusion. This was concerning to me as the loss amount was in excess of $300,000 and I needed to answer to several individuals about what caused the fire as the company was interested in pursuing the responsible party for recovery of what we paid the insured. The answer that the Utility Company provided, which was by the way Pacific Gas and Electric, was that the Meter was their property and we would need a warrant from the judge to obtain the meter.
UNDERWRITERS LAB VERIFICATION VS. CERTIFICATION
In the face of non-compliance from the Utility Company and in order to obtain as much information as possible, I made contact with Underwriters Lab. The UL (Underwriters Lab) reported to me, that the meters they have tested prior to giving their approval exhibited excessive temperatures beyond the UL recommended grade. The representative at Underwriters Laboratories that I spoke with informed me that since the Meters that did not pass the UL Test, would be stamped Verified but not Certified, the following list researched by Ms. Nina Beatty, provided below will outline not only heat issues, but other problems detected in the Smart Meters:
ELECTRICAL PROBLEMS
Lack of surge protection
No direct path to ground
National Electrical Code 240 violation
Overheating
Inferior materials
Burned meter-to-meter contacts
Faulty remote disconnect switch
Arcing
Circuit boards in electric meters
Melting solder can create new circuit board pathways
Meters do not fit sockets
Thinner blades
Pitting
Malfunctioning of temperature alarms and sensors
Switching mode power supply regarding surges and appliance damage
RF signal and transients routed onto building wiring
Moisture, heat, and flammable Lithium batteries
Risks from AMI/AMR water meters
UL Certification of meter models that cause fires
CONCLUSION
I will be following up with additional information concerning the electrical problems of the Smart Meter.
If you have questions, or comments please send them to me at the email address below.
What price a life.
Respectfully Submitted,
Norman Lambe
nwlambe@gmail.com
Conducted electromagnetic emissions exceed FCC allowed levels. Dirty Electricity levels from my "opt out" digital meter exceeded 1800 GS units. When the meter was removed and replaced with an analog mechanical meter the levels dropped within 11 days to average of 21 mV