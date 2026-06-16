CONFUSED AND ANGRY

WHERE IS IT ALL GOING TO END?

When I sat down to write this article, I was confused and angry with the way the system is dealing with the problems resulting from the recent Southern California fires in Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena and with the fires that are burning this minute in the locations listed below. This will be a shocker---the numbers listed below are for the recent California fires. In addition Cal Fire indicates 265,768 total emergency responses, 2,087 wildfires, 60,773 acres burned, along with 22 structures destroyed so far this year. In order for fires to be listed, they need to exceed 10 acres:

Incident Name County Date of Occurrence Acres Containment

Wyly Fire Kern 6/13/2026 1,023 32%

Putah Fire Yolo 6/08/2026 860 85%

Lemon Fire Los Angeles 6/13/2026 273 47%

72 Fire Riverside 6/14/2026 40 0%

Bernardino Fire Fresno 6/14/2026 30 100%

Stoney Fire Fresno 6/14/2026 25 0%

Bagby Fire Mariposa 6/14/2026 23 90%

Grant Fire Alameda 6/14/2026 22 0%

Pony Fire Tulare 6/14/2026 15 0%

Telephone San Bernardino 6/13/2026 15 100%

If I was in any type of risk analysis position with an Insurance Company, I would immediately consider limiting my writing of Homeowner Policies in California.

THE WAY IT ONCE WAS

As I have stated in earlier articles, when I started in this business the loss ratio would be very unacceptable to Insurance Executives today. It was for every $1.00 profit from premiums paid to the Insurance Company, $1.23 was paid out for claims and other expenses.

REWRITING A HOMEOWNERS POLICY

If your homeowners insurance paid for a covered loss but you later found you needed more structural repairs than the policy covered as far as the dollar amount is concerned, the insurer generally cannot “rewrite” the policy to add those missing repairs unless you agree to a new policy or endorsement.

“Why a “Rewrite” Is Rare

Homeowners policies are contracts between you and the insurer. Once issued, they are binding unless you and the insurer mutually agree to change them. Most policies have a “duty to cooperate” clause, meaning you must provide the insurer with all necessary information and documentation to determine the loss and value of repairs, Property Insurance Coverage Law Blog+1. If you failed to fully document or complete the repairs, the insurer may have paid only the actual cash value (ACV) of the damage, not the full replacement cost, Property Insurance Coverage Law Blog.

When You Can Add Coverage

You can add coverage for the shortfall in two main ways:

Endorsement or Rider – The insurer can issue a new endorsement to your existing policy, increasing the dwelling coverage limit or adding specific structural repair coverage. This is common if the shortfall is due to inflation, higher material costs, or a separate structural issue not covered under the original policy.

New Policy – You can purchase a new homeowners policy with a higher dwelling coverage limit or a separate structural repair endorsement. This is often done after a major loss or when rebuilding costs exceed the original policy’s limits.(Guidewire Documentation).

Due to the change in cost for materials to be used in repair, as well as labor for qualified building professionals, I believe an examination for rewriting policies where the insured came up short dollar-wise for a structural repair should be considered.

It is not known to me of insureds who did not have enough dollar amount of coverage, have been offered the opportunity to rewrite the policy and provide the coverage required but, with the circumstances being what they are, I would be surprised if this action was not taken, such circumstances as high labor cost, high material cost, etc.

Respectfully, Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price A Life?

Do What is Right