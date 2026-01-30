Burning Lithium-ion Batteries

Now that our firefighters have put out the L.A. fires, we are facing a new problem, and it concerns the fires that have been ignited by Lithium-ion batteries. It has been discovered that certain Smart Meters, as a backup feature, have installed Lithium-ion batteries as a power source to keep the power surging during outages. This sounds like a good thing, however, the Lithium-ion batteries are very vulnerable to high temperatures such as from a wildfire and can ignite, making the fire situation much worse, as the batteries burn at a very high temperature.

NBC News has stated, “If damaged or overheated, Lithium-ion batteries can ignite or even explode — residual heat sets off a chain reaction that causes the batteries to heat up uncontrollably and spontaneously combust, a process that can happen over days, weeks or months. Properties in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, where the Palisades and Eaton fires have collectively destroyed at least 12,000 structures, had higher-than-average numbers of electric vehicles, officials said.”

In a copy of the Los Angeles City Fire Department’s After-Action Review Report sent to me the following was stated on Page 44 Paragraph 3, concerning the problems with Lithium-ion batteries during the course of trying to suppress the catastrophic Pacific Palisades fire:

“3. During the initial attack, most firefighters worked for over 36 hours without rehabilitation. Most did not get relief or rest for more than 48 hours, putting them at risk for long-term exposure to smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide. Most members lacked adequate respiratory protection, which made it difficult for them to work in that environment for such an extended period. The numerous electric vehicles ablaze resulted in prolonged exposure to gases and products of combustion related to failed Lithium-ion battery cells. Physical exhaustion caused performance and safety concerns. The combination of fatigue, exhaustion, and sleep deprivation severely hindered their ability to make safe decisions.”

Why The Need for Smart Meters?

The first and most important point to realize is that the meter itself will not save you money, all that it provides is a yardstick for measuring use of electricity in your home. Some of the complaints received about the meters are:

a. the presence of the smart meters center upon the lithium-ion batteries in the meters that can ignite in electric vehicles, electric bicycles and hand held devices.

b. Smart Meters in homes can ignite during fire incidents causing the home to explode and burn from the inside out.

c. Removal of Meters from the fire scenes. It usually takes a warrant from a judge to obtain the meter for inspection due to a

fire loss and involvement of an Insurance Company.

d. As stated in the paragraph above, in the event of a fire, the Lithium-ion batteries can give off harmful gases.

e. Disposal of Smart Meters after a fire event. At the present time the Smart Meters with Lithium batteries are being pulled and disposed of separately apart from the other fire debris.

