Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
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It has been suggested by others that the only real way forward, wrt ameliorating the human and property damage from smartmeter fires and cellphone towers, is to sue the people themselves that are affecting this damage. I agree.

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