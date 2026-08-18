The title for this article describes a question that I have asked myself over the past years. It describes a situation in which knowledge about a wrong in our society is being shut up within the confines of the very people who can fix the problem. As an example, here in California, we have learned that the Governor of the state wants to free utility companies doing business in this state from the responsibility for an error in their product, which may have caused damages to the utility's customer.

Cal Matters Jeanne Kuang and Levi Sumagaysay on 08-16-2026, published the following article concerning this subject:

“In the final weeks of his last legislative session as California governor, Gavin Newsom is asking lawmakers to help reduce how much profit-making utility companies must pay out after wildfires.

His administration has for weeks floated to lawmakers a wide-ranging but still-vague package of bills to address the spiraling costs of wildfires that has made a slew of different utility companies interests unhappy. that would leave them unable to recover from the power companies the costs of paying homeowners’ insurance claims. Attorneys representing fire survivors and other plaintiffs that sue utilities don’t want to see their fees reduced.” (calmatters.org/politics/2026/08).

NEW LOW IN REACTION TO THE WILDFIRES

The following paragraphs provide for us a heartfelt reaction to the unnatural act of placing bets on wildfires to determine the number of acres burned, how long the fires will last, and I would not be surprised to see bets taken on the number of people killed in a fire. The following information was provided by Kylie Mohr of High-Country News. During my life I have witnessed a lot of pain and grief, but also in my work as a fire adjuster to know that someone may have profited by a homeowner’s horrid death by fire, well I can’t continue with this thought.

“Sylvie Andrews and partner didn’t just lose the new house they’d helped build when the Eaton Fire ripped through Altadena, California, in January 2025. They lost an entire decade’s worth of sacrifices they’d made to put down roots in their hometown, and the community. “We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it,” Andrews said. “That’s what we lost in the fire.”

That fire, along with the Palisades Fire to the west, destroyed over 16,000 structures and killed 31 people. But while Andrews and thousands of Angelinos were racing to evacuate, other people saw a financial opportunity. Using Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform, they made bets on the fires — how they would grow, how long they would last and how much they would destroy.

Prediction markets are essentially gambling websites where people bet on the outcome of events, including elections, sports, the weather and more. Anything is fair game, from oil prices and the spread of infectious diseases to international incidents. Markets usually frame questions in a “yes” or “no” fashion, with the price of a “contract” fluctuating between $0 and $1. A price of 50 cents on a “yes” contract means that the people doing the betting collectively believe the event has a 50% chance of happening. Market hosts make money by charging a fee on wagers.

In January 2025, Polymarket listed almost 20 questions, created by the platform’s “markets team,” related to the wildfires burning up Southern California. How many acres will the Palisades Fire burn by Friday, three days after it ignited on a Tuesday? Will the Palisades Fire reach Santa Monica by Sunday? When will the Palisades fire be 50% contained? Will the Palisades and Eaton fires be contained before February?”

NEW LOW IN REACTION TO THE WILDFIRES

The first of the top five companies is Aclara, whose meters are manufactured in Canada. Aclara announced a $277 million investment to construct the first U.S. heavy rare earth separation facility at the Port of Vinton in Calcasieu Parish.

The second of the top five is a company named Alolo Ltd. Located in Sweden, ranks second on the list.

Genus Power located in India is number three.

Adani is next on the list and is also manufactured in India.

Emh Metering located in Germany is number five.

My question regarding the above information, is what happened to the United States ability to manufacture a quality product that the world would want.

Sure We Will Pay for the Repair

The Utility Companies and Fire Departments that have been identified as having failed in their response have indicated, “sure we will pay for the repair work.” Then, what will happen, is that a new fee will be tacked on to your electric bill, or a new category of property tax evaluation will be on your next tax bill to make up the difference for what the responsible parties paid for the repair work.

EARLY SMART METER FAILURES

Larry Nikkel

Details have come to light of a man killed by a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Smart Meter that caught fire in Vacaville, CA on July 9th, 2010. The interesting thing is, that Smart Meter had been installed that very day. Larry Nikkel of 230 Arbor St. died from a suspicious electrical fire that consumed his home the day after Wellington Energy, contractors for PG&E, installed a Landis & Gyr “smart” electric meter. A wrongful death suit lawsuit filed by the family against the utility, subcontractor, and meter manufacturer has now been settled for an undisclosed sum.

The circumstances surrounding Mr. Nikkel’s death add a grave and tragic chapter to the growing human cost of the ‘smart grid.’ The following account is based on interviews with his brother Walter, as well as details obtained by the fire incident report, investigation, and coroner’s report.

Troy’s Greek Restaurant

San Diego California. The fire department arrived at the scene they discovered the named insured’s Smart Meter Still on fire. The meter was taken by the San Diego Gas and Electric Company and my company decided it would be too expensive to obtain the meter so we paid the claim.

Further information will be presented involving the failures of the lithium-ion back up batteries in the next article.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life?

Do What Is Right