ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE INTRODUCTION

Artificial Intelligence, or AI is making reference to computer systems which can perform multiple tasks which at one time only humans could do. On the positive side of AI potential jobs we have the following:

Create Texts, just like this blog, but I can assure this blog is not AI written, just check my grammar skills.

Another important task that politicians will appreciate is that blogs can produce political campaign bulletins and newsletters.

In the world of math, AI is capable of a myriad of operations such as financial modeling and risk assessment, along with scientific simulations and risk assessment.

ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE ON THE ROAD

After having spent a good part of my working life on the freeways of Southern California going to and from my home and office, I was very interested when I heard that driverless cars were to be the new positive invention for the future. Well it didn’t take long for me to change my mind as I was made aware of the following information about the driverless cars and trucks:

In 2024, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration documented 544 vehicle crashes in this country which according to their figures amounts to 1.5 accidents per day. A crash in Texas involving a Tesla Cybertruck in self-driving mode occurred sparking worries about the reliability of the company’s software that powers the feature, days after CEO Elon Musk said he would roll out a paid robotaxi service this year. The Tesla truck from accounts given failed to merge out of a lane that was ending. The truck hit the curb and then struck a pole, leading to the damages.

ARTIFICAL HUMANS

Research into the very interesting theory of what amounts go artificial humans, or AI replicas, has shown that a remarkable similarity between real human beings and A.I. replicas can be established. Recently specialist at GoogleDeepMind and Stanford University fashioned what appears to be acceptable human replicas. This fashioning was completed by interviewing over 1,000 people asking simple questions. The researchers indicated that a 2 hour conversation with an AI model was enough to create an acceptable personality image for an AI human simulation. The study from GoogleDeepmind and Stanford University reported the following,

“As part of a recent study, the researchers were able to generate “simulation agents” — essentially AI replicas — of 1,052 people based on two-hour interviews with each participant. These interviews, based on an interview protocol developed by the American Voices Project, which explores a range of topics of interest to social scientists, including life stories and views on current societal issues, were used to train a generative AI model designed to mimic human behavior.”

Somehow, some way, I believe the present and future development of the artificial human will open the door to some very incredible cyber-crimes, if it has not happened already.

THE WATER CONSUMPTION ISSUE

Another issue to be concerned about is the large amount of water that is being consumed by the Automated Data Centers in this country, and will be used, once we are at full capacity. The educated guess now is that by the year 2027, as much as 1.7 trillion gallons of water will be consumed in a year, and since we are now engaged in a drought in the Western States, this consumption amount is an issue.

By way of comparison, a 100 megawatt data center can use a total of 2 million liters of water per day. Since a liter is equal to approximately 33.8 ounces, that is a lot of water.

A comparison of how much water a Data Center uses on a Global basis is approximately 560 billion liters of water on a yearly basis, and that is a lot of water, water which this world does not have available.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life?

Do What is Right.