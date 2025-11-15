The Purpose for the Article

This will be a short article, due to the fact it is directed to those who have suffered damage to their homes and property from the fires of January 2025 because I know that certain Insurance Companies will attempt to deny coverage for damage done from the results of mudflow or mudslides, the language of the denial coming from the Homeowners 3 Special Form.

If some of the policyholders in the rainstorm areas were lucky enough to purchase a Difference in Conditions Endorsement the resulting damage could be covered.

Loss Occurrence

The rent Causation Endorsement states the following:

“With a Concurrent Causation loss, the events that caused the loss may happen one after the other, or be simultaneous, with one of the causes of loss not being covered.

Concurrent causation legal precedents resulted from California’s lower court decisions. These courts ruled that claims for damages from concurrent events were valid. The judgment said if a covered hazard added to the losses from an excluded risk, the entire loss is claimable by the policyholder.

As an example, an earthquake causes a split in the foundation of a home, and a fire begins from a candle that fell onto the floor during the shaking. The property has a policy covering fire damage but excludes damage from an earthquake. According to the court’s ruling, the entire claim is valid.

Fire and Rain

Our situation is that absent the fire, the rainstorms we are going through now would not have produced the damage to what’s left of the fire damaged homes and property. Since one of the losses is usually denied being the rain storm produced mudflows and mudslides, coverage would be applicable.

Conclusion

To the victims of the fire and rainstorm damage, alert your Insurance Company, that per the Concurrent Causation decision in California you are filing an additional claim for damages.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwambe@gmail.com

