$350,000 is a lot to promise someone who is in the process of dealing with the loss of their home, personal property, dreams and perhaps the loss of a loved one. Yet, in spite of the time that has elapsed and the unfulfilled promises made to the owners of some 16,000 homes destroyed in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires, our Insurance Commissioner and Governor have made another promise which appeared in the Los Angeles Times and is based upon a new Bill signed by the Governor and it states the following,

“Now, under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, fire victims whose residences burned down can get 60% of their Personal Property coverage up to $350,000, without first submitting what is euphemistically called “The List,” to their Insurance Company. The law also extends the time for filing itemized claims to at least 100 days, up from just two months.”

IF this was the only promise made to solve the suffering the citizens of Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena, that would be fine and dandy, however it has not been the only promises made to the victims of the wildfires some of the other were as follows,

“Los Aneles Mayor Karen Bass announced that her chief wildfire recovery officer, Steve Soboroff, would be paid $500,000 over the span of 90 days to assist in the adjustment of the fire claims, following a public outcry, she then backtracked, saying he would be working for free.”evan@californiaglobe.com.

Insurance Newsnet reported on another unkept promise to policyholders in Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena,

“Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a harshly worded letter to the California FAIR Plan on Friday accusing the insurer of flouting two court decisions by denying smoke damage claims. The letter repeated directives from the state’s insurance commissioner to change its policy to align with industry standards. it is unknown if this has occurred.

Newsom lambasted the FAIR Plan’s handling of the smoke claims as “unscrupulous and unfair,” calling for the insurer to correct their course and begin making payouts to wildfire survivors “expeditiously.”

Since 2017, the FAIR Plan has had a carve-out in its policy limiting coverage for smoke damage. The insurer’s policy covers only what it calls “permanent physical changes,” leading it to deny a wide range of smoke-related claims on the basis that such damage can simply be cleaned.”

The one group that is not making any promises about payment of claims to any policyholder is the Insurance Companies themselves. It seems to me that we have just to many people trying to take the spotlight for themselves, and once the light is shining on them, they don’t know what to do.

It would be nice if the Insurance carriers involved in the losses would be allowed to investigate, evaluate and adjust the losses of their insured’s before we attempt to determine if anything additional is owed to the insureds, or if they are entitled to anything at all. The policy of insurance that each of the fire damaged residents of Pacific Palisades and Altadena has with their company, is a separate legal contract and I believe the validity of the policy would rank above whatever decision the Federal Count in Los Angeles would make regarding coverage of a loss and how much should be paid.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price is a Life?