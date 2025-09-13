The American writer, actor and humorist, Will Rogers, I believe would define all of the issues that have surfaced concerning the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires, and the people handling the investigation of the fires in the following manner, "There are three kinds of men. The one who learns by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them will have to pee on the electric fence for themselves." I do not usually write or quote other writers in this fashion, however I believe my powers of observation have been depleted and it is now time for an unvarnished opinion.

We have come to the point where if the utility and Insurance companies involved in the fires, make one more change in their structure and ask for another $18 billion dollars, that electric fence is going to explode in our faces. After a career of investigation and evaluating all sorts of catastrophes, including everything from wildfires to earthquakes, my old fashioned and out of date opinion is that we need to first of all find out exactly how and where the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires started. I do not believe these actions have been done as of this date; all that has been accomplished is for the State of California to approve another $18 billion dollars for the California wildfire fund. Now that we are talking of big money, how about the $100 Million FireAid question of the proper dispersal of the money, the following is a portion of an article from Digital News by Ashley King:

"FireAid, the high-profile benefit concert, raised over $100 million in early 2025 to support victims of the LA wildfires. Months later, questions and suspicions are emerging about how those funds were spent—and whether they benefited victims as intended.

Many wildfire victims, including those who were uninsured or underinsured, say they have not received any direct assistance from the FireAid funds. Others have questioned where to apply for funding, only to be met with silence. Journalists and concerned donors note that, although numerous community-based organizations received grants, those non-profits do not always work directly with fire victims or the hardest-hit neighborhoods like the Pacific Palisades.

At the head of the controversy is the Annenberg Foundation, which was entrusted to manage FireAid relief funds. Official statements from the Annenberg Foundation say two rounds of grants—one $50 million and another $25 million—have been distributed to approximately 120 organizations for immediate and longer-term wildfire relief. Organizations such as El Nido, Vision y Compromiso, and Home Grown are among the recipients. However, there is an absence of a clear, centralized process for individual victims of the LA wildfires to apply for direct relief.

Sue Pascoe, an investigative journalist and victim of the Palisades fire, said she received a query from a concerned reader that led her to question where the funds went. Pascoe emailed the Annenberg Foundation to find out where individuals could apply for funding. Pascoe spoke with Chris Wallace, the organizations Chief Communications Officer. She says Wallace informed her that the funds would not go to residents affected by the fires, but rather to non-profits affiliated with the Annenberg Foundation."

The Insurance companies that are involved in adjusting claims for their insureds need to make definite statements to their own workers, as well as to their insureds about what is covered and what can be paid, as well as what the limits are, even if a mistake is made it can be corrected.

After the insureds are taken care of then a full scale subrogation effort can begin to validate the responsible parties and to seek reimbursement for the damages.

If you care to make a comment, have a question or information, you can reach me at the email address listed below.

