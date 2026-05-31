IS SACRIFICE NECESSARY FOR CHANGE

Contributor Sandra Lambe

NORTH OF SONGS DATA CENTER

Mae West, a very popular performer from the 1930’s in this country once said, “I generally avoid temptation, unless I can’t resist it.” That seems to be what is about to happen in the community of Temecula, California, the temptation to change a lifestyle is being placed before the residents all in the name of progress. The change, or should I say temptation, is jobs, money and security. Temecula is located about 100 miles South of Los Angeles, just off Interstate 15, and the proposed route of the Data Center electrical lines will stretch from the California Imperial Valley Substation, all the way to the North of Songs Substation situated off Interstate 5 close to the decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Power station, and Camp Pendleton, which is anything but decommissioned.

THE IMPERIAL VALLEY DATA CENTER

In a recent meeting of the Imperial Valley Board of Supervisors, approval was given for construction of a large Data Complex in Imperial County that will be perhaps, the largest center in the county. This process will, according the Supervisors, create jobs and revenue for the county. The opposition states the construction of the Center would strain the water supply and destroy the air quality. The Imperial Valley Data Center would then be the starting point for a 137 mile system of towers and electronic lines, stretching all the way to the newly purposed North of Songs Data Center, which will be on the Pacific Coast between the San Onofre decommissioned power station and Camp Pendleton.

The purposed route of the electrical lines takes them through very beautiful and sensitive environmental areas that actually are just as important to this country as you being able to save $5.00 a month on your electric bill. You must remember, it will not save you any money if you install a Smart Meter and these Data Centers are built. The savings is a result of planned usage and switching off the light switch when you leave the room, just like your mother used to tell you.

THE TRUE COST OF DATA CENTERS

So before the process of this electricity line to heaven proceeds, we need to see what the cost in natural resources will be.

The Environmental and Energy Study Institute has stated:

1.) An average size Data Center will use 110 million gallons per year

2.) A large Center will consume 5 million gallons per day

3.) Information supplied by the Environmental and Study Institute indicate that in 2023

17.5 billion gallons of water was consumed. https://www.eesi.org/articles/view/data-centers-and-water-consumption

SPECULATION

CBS News reported the following information concerning the General Meeting held at the Temecula City Hall concerning the building of transmission lines for a new Data Center to be built:

“The San Diego Gas & Electric proposal, dubbed the “Golden Pacific Powerlink,” calls to construct a nearly 137-mile system of 500-kilovolt transmission lines and tower structures from the Imperial Valley Substation, just north of Mexicali and south of the Salton Sea, through California’s largest state park — Anza-Borrego State Park — and past Palomar Mountain in San Diego County before reaching Riverside County.

From there, SDG&E officials say it would run through or near Temecula Parkway, Temecula Creek and the Santa Margarita River before eventually reaching Camp Pendleton. They also expect to construct an entirely new substation in southern Orange County.”

So, we have listed above for us the proposed route the destructive Pacific Powerlink will take. Now, the next question we need to answer is who is behind this deal? San Diego Gas and Electric is the company calling for construction of the Data Centers, as well as the construction of the transmission lines. But wait for a minute, the company that owns a large part of San Diego Gas and Electric Company is Sempra Energy, which is most likely the largest energy network serving Southern California and Texas. Looking deeper into the financial structure of Sempra Energy we find that Blackrock Inc. Investments Company owns 9.17% of San Diego Gas and Electric which translates into approximately $5.39 Billion dollars.

Yes — BlackRock has invested in and supported Chinese companies with strong ties to smart manufacturing and advanced technology, including electric vehicles and autonomous driving, which are key components of smart manufacturing ecosystems.

DIRECT EQUITY INVESTMENTS

In February 2025, BlackRock expanded its stake in XPeng Inc., a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (EV) maker, by acquiring 71.25 million shares, increasing its holdings to about 4.7% of XPeng’s portfolio GuruFocus. XPeng designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China, with a focus on autonomous driving technology, making it a prime example of a smart manufacturing company.

“XPeng’s 2023 sales of over 141,000 EVs and its position in China’s mid-to-high-end EV market reflect its role in integrating advanced manufacturing, AI, and automation into vehicle production,” www.GuruFocus.com

STRATEGIC POSITIONING IN CHINESE TECH SECTOR

BlackRock’s Middle East and Asia Chief Investment Officer, Ben Powell, has stated that, “The firm favors Chinese tech stocks with large valuation gaps compared to U.S. peers, especially those benefiting from AI-driven growth and China’s push for self-reliance in chip manufacturing Yicai Global. These themes align with smart manufacturing, which increasingly relies on AI, robotics, and advanced materials.”

BlackRock also manages the BlackRock China, an Opportunities Fund, which invests at least 80% in large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, including companies in technology, manufacturing, and industrial sectors like BlackRock. While the fund’s holdings are broad, its focus on China’s industrial and tech companies means it can include smart manufacturing firms.

BROADER CONTEXT

Blackrock’s China strategy emphasizes high-growth, technology-enabled manufacturing, which is central to the definition of smart manufacturing.

In summary: BlackRock does invest in Chinese companies that are part of the smart manufacturing ecosystem, most notably through its stake in XPeng and its broader China equity exposure, reflecting its interest in AI, advanced manufacturing, and China’s industrial transformation.

CONCLUSION

The last figure I read was that 4,000(+), AI Data Centers already exist in this country, with at least 50% of them having suffered from problems time and time again. We need to ask ourselves the question, is the destruction of the beauty that is left in California worth it? People want to get rich, I get that, but you must realize that true happiness and satisfaction of life does not come from outside ourselves, but from within, so if your insides are consumed with the desire for more, you are in for a long painful ride. So, write to your City Council member and your County Supervisor and encourage them to vote no on the purposed transmission line project through Temecula.

I guess we need to make the moral decision, does instantaneous response to let us know what our checking account balance is have more value than being able to drink a glass of water when we want it.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life

Do What is Right