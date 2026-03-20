IS THE CALIFORNIA FAIR PLAN REALLY FAIR?

The Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena wild fires have now been quiet for over a year, and to all intents and purposes we are probably looking at another 3-4 more years before the residents who can afford to pay for the shortfalls in their Insurance Policies, are finally back in their homes. One of the State of California’s best ideas to make this dream happen as soon as possible, is the California Fair Plan. It was designed to provide coverage for a Homeowners building, Personal Property and Business Policies. The FAIR Plan came into existence in 1968; it was designed to control cost for Policy holders and make Insurance Coverage available for the thousands of new Homeowners in Southern California.

In 1968, reinsurance was a critical component of the insurance industry, especially in the wake of the urban riots that highlighted the need for property insurance coverage in urban areas. The Urban Property Protection and Reinsurance Act of 1968 was enacted to assist states and the insurance industry in making essential property insurance coverage more readily available to inner-city areas.

FAIR PLAN PROBLEMS

The present California Fair Plan problems started a year before the Palisades and Eaton fires hit. What occurred was State Farm Insurance dropped 72,000 policy holders due to increased cost for materials and increase in loss exposure due to fires. What occurred next was that the California State Farm Agents attempted to place the displaced policy holders with other companies, if they could not do that, they referred the former policy holders to the California Fair Plan. The Fair Plan was more expensive than the former State Farm Policy or other carriers, however, coverage was affordable. Not only State Farm dropped policy holders, but many other companies as well.

REINSURANCE

Reinsurance can best be defined as Insurance for Insurance Companies. This allows them to transfer a portion of their risk to another Insurance Company, to protect against large losses and to keep their business stable. Reinsurance acts as a safety net, ensuring that insurers can meet their obligations to policyholders even during major loss events.

HOW DOES REINSURANCE WORK FOR PACIFIC PALISADES AND EATON ALTADENA

On the first day of the fires in Palisades and Eaton Altadena, the California Fair Plan had access to $5.73 Billion in reinsurance funds.

As the fires grew worse and the claims started pouring in, the Fair Plan paid out a total of approximately $2.5 Billion leaving approximately $3.00 Billion dollars to handle further losses. Now for some reason when claims to the Fair Plan are being submitted, they are not being paid, or they are denied.

IS THE FAIR PLAN REALLY FAIR?

When a covered loss is submitted to the California Fair Plan, it is handled by the plan itself. The claim is processed and if payment is in order, it is sent to the insured. The California Fair Plan can pay to its insureds a certain amount of funds before the reinsurance coverage kicks in. In this instance the retention coverage or available funds for reinsurance would be the $5.73 Billion they had access to at the start of the fires in 2025.

668,609

The information provided concerning the number of claims unpaid indicated 668,609 claims remain unpaid, this represents a 4% increase since the end of 2025. It is quite possible that the Fair Plan Executives are paying claims with premium payments as they are received. In other words, in one door and out the other. Policyholders are going into bankruptcy and experiencing varied problems which they should not have to put up with. After having the ability to secure coverage through the Fair Plan, they deserve

consideration for payment as soon as possible.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life?

Do what is right.