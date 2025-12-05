INTRODUCTION-LACK OF ACTION

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, recently met with residents of Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena who lost their homes, informed the Commissioner of some of the difficulties they have encountered which included offers of repair were far lower than the actual cost, incorrect denials of the claim and what was termed the State Farm Adjuster Shuffle. It was brought out in the meeting by the Commissioner that he has not ruled out a market exam into the behavior patterns of State Farm, and I hope other carriers as well.

The problems as many of them that there are, were compounded by State Farm requesting another rate hike which Lara is considering approving. Not only State Farm is requesting a rate increase but Farmers Insurance as well to the tune of 6.99%. I would like to tell the Underwriting staffs of each Insurance company that was writing policies in the damaged areas that these people, who are your customers, are now without their homes and personal property and are running out of Additional Living Expense funds.

Congressman John Garamendi, who served as a former Ca. Insurance Commissioner told the Altadena residents, “Under California’s Proposition 103, the Insurance Commissioner has clear authority. He can compel insurers to pay claims fully and promptly and block any rate increases until survivors are made whole. There should be no doggone rate hikes for companies that break their promises.” www.circlingthenews.com/lack-of-insurance-payouts.

During the process of writing this article I received an email notice from the LA Times about the increasing pressure that is being applied to the Commissioner

which is:

“Ricardo Lara is facing another controversy. The Los Angeles Times’ Paige St. John, in an article published on December 4, reports that the former California state senator is “under two new investigations for potential campaign finance and ethics violations” and is “accused by consumer advocates of cozying up to those he regulates. Lara has asked companies to make donations to favored charities, including those that have business before his agency, according to a Times investigation,” St. John reports. The investigation found Lara logged at least 32 trips to 23 countries and territories — spending over 163 days abroad on state time — but consistently failed to disclose who paid for the five-star hotels, premium airline seats and fine dining. California ethics laws mandate that elected officials like Lara disclose reimbursements for such travel to the State Ethics Commission and agency websites. www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics.”

SUGGESTIONS

The following points deal with actions to be taken in the future to ensure a proper understanding of the adjustment process, and to get it done as quick as possible so the insured can begin the rebuilding process, or seek legal assistance:

Assign one Property Adjuster and keep them on the claim until resolution is reached.

Please take the time to obtain more than one estimate for the fire damage repair of your home, and replacement of damaged Personal Property.

Make sure your Property Adjuster runs a separate estimate sheet to confirm coverage for the items claimed and to make sure the addition is correct, (you

would not believe the amounts of money that was not paid due to the Contractor or Adjuster hitting the wrong button when proving the estimate).

Also if a cause of the fire cannot be determined, please obtain the Electrical Meter (Smart Meter), for inspection to determine if it has anything to do

with the fire starting.

In relationship to the above Smart Meter suggestion, you may also want to have the lithium-ion battery checked to determine if it was not the source of

the fire due to a Thermal Runaway problem.

CONCLUSION

If you have comments you would like to make, please reach me at nwlambe@gmail.com, and above all keep the faith.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail/com

I wish you peace

What price a life.