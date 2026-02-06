A $3,000 ASSESSMENT

On January 22, at least 200 people attended a Las Flores Water District meeting concerning the district’s request for a $3,000 assessment on each of their consumers homes for damages they sustained during the recent Pacific Palisades, Eaton Altadena wildfires. Unfortunately, any type of major decision could not be reached as the Water District’s Charter requires at least 300 members of the district to be present. In addition to the water issue, there was to be an election for new board members which was put off.

The facts are that Las Flores lost two of its reservoirs as a result of fire damage. In a post fire recovery update the following information was distributed to the community members of the Water Districts damaged:

“Due to the EATON FIRE, some structures in the RUBIO CANON LAND AND WATER ASSOCIATION, LINCOLN AVENUE WATER AND LAS FLORES were destroyed by the fire and some areas in the water system lost pressure These conditions may have caused harmful contaminants, including benzene and other volatile organic chemicals (VOCs), to enter the water system. As a precaution, the State Water Resources Control Board, Los Angeles County Public Health Department, and RUBIO CANON LAND AND WATER ASSOCIATION, LINCOLN AVENUE WATER, AND LAS FLORES are advising residents of the affected area to NOT USE THE TAP WATER FOR DRINKING AND COOKING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.”

FINANCIAL PROBLEMS

We are over a year down the road from the fires and most of the homes that were damaged or destroyed in the Eaton fire have not been rebuilt. Now another problem is given to this community to handle. I believe at this point that most of the Insurance Companies serving Eaton Altadena will flatly deny coverage for the assessment, however, I am offering a suggestion to this problem which would provide an equitable answer to the coverage issue.

ADDITIONAL LIVING EXPENSE/LOSS OF USE

Each homeowner’s policy should contain a section of coverage referred to as Additional Living Expense, or it could state Loss of use, which is self-explanatory in its meaning. As an example, if you normally spend $500.00 a month for gasoline, and due to the fire and the need to relocate while repairs to your home are being completed you now spend $700.00 per month for gas, your policy should pick up the extra $200.00.

If the Las Flores Water District levies the assessment at $3,000, or $300.00, I believe that since fire is a covered cause of loss, and of course since water is a necessary element in conducting your household normally the assessment should be considered for coverage.

CONCLUSION

If I can answer any questions for you, please contact me at the email address below.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life

Do What is Right

Contributor Sandra Lambe