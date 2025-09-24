MEETING THE NEED

In a discussion of catastrophes which has hit this country, none could be more significant that Hurricane Katrina. Wikipedia tells us the following about that event,

“Hurricane Katrina was an extremely powerful and devastating tropical cyclone that killed 1,392 people and caused damage estimated at $125 billion, particularly in and around the city of New Orleans, in late August 2005. It is tied with Hurricane Harvey as being the costliest tropical cyclone in the Atlantic basin. Katrina was the twelfth tropical cyclone, the fifth hurricane, and the third major hurricane of the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season. It was also the fourth-most intense Atlantic hurricane to make landfall in the contiguous United States, as measured by barometric pressure.”

A single response to the devastation that occurred was provided by the Mexican Army. The following account is provided by Wikipedia, “In September 2005, units of the Mexican Armed Forces responded to the emergency situations after Hurricane Katrina, with aid and assistance in the form of food, medical aid and temporary shelters for this in need appearing as a, uniformed force in the United States for the first time since World War II in the 1940s, and the first operational deployment of Mexican troops to the U.S. in 159 years.”

I provide the above example of response to need, to show that when help is needed, help is given. I especially appreciated the Mexican Army’s presence and help.

RESPONSE GONE WRONG

When the fires occurred in Pacific Palisades and Eaton, we were astonished at the immense nature of the fires. One response to the devastation was FireAid which consisted as a galaxy of performers to perform and to make the plea for monetary response from individuals and businesses to the need that is present. It is estimated that $100 million dollars was raised which would have met the immediate need of many suffering from the fires.

After an intense investigation The New York Post published a fact filled article dealing with accounts of who has received funds from FireAid, which are:

The beneficiaries ranged from the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation ($100,000) to a group making podcasts about the wildfires ($100,000), to the local YMCA ($250,000).

Several grants went to nonprofits that focus on political advocacy for minority groups, including the NAACP Pasadena ($100,000), the Los Angeles Black Worker Center ($250,000), My Tribe Rise ($200,000), and the CA Native Vote Project ($100,000), which conducts voter registration drives for Native Americans across the state.

One group got $500,000 to seed burned forests with restorative fungi and bacteria. Another half-million-dollar grant went to a group that provides mental health care for musicians.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED

The date for the fires was the first week of January 2025, and we are still looking at damaged homes and empty lots. The Government in California promised quick action and rebuilding of fire damaged homes to be done by this time. Well, that has not taken place. I leave you with this thought, Katrina damaged New Orleans in August of 2005, in September of that same year the Mexican Army mobilized and responded. Perhaps we should ask the Mexican Government for assistance in getting the permits issued and the homes rebuilt. If another country can respond to need that quick, then we need to take a second look at who is leading the repairs from the fires, or we could ask the Mexican Army for help again.

We need to do something quickly in remembrance of the 31 people who died during the fires.

If you have questions or comments, please contact me at the email address below.

Remember what price is a life.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com