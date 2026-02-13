LIFE IN THE STREET

Laying the ground work:

When the last ember of the Eaton Altadena and Pacific Palisades fires was put out, I anticipated writing articles dealing with questions concerning Insurance Claim terms and how to deal with your Insurance Claims Adjuster, but I was very much mistaken. Now each day when I read the news, something new has taken place which leads me to believe the individuals meant to be the guides for the insureds through the problems of the claim, are not doing the job as it should be done.

Is this a criticism of the Adjusters? No, not at all. They are men and women who know they need to do a good job and are attempting to accomplish that, but that is not going to be possible without clear consistent direction from their management. Management first of all needs to stress putting the insured first in any area of disagreement concerning the claim. To put it bluntly, the insured pays their inflated insurance premiums, which is in turn used to pay the companies salaries. I will always remember having it drilled into me to put the insured and their interest first, meaning: What is the point of view of your evaluation of a claims question, is it that the company is right no matter what, or does a grey area exist which can be favorable interpreted to the insured.

Parking in the Street:

One question that has recently come up has to do with an Insured who has lived in Eaton Altadena for several years with his family. This insured owns his home and the fire which swept through the neighborhood caused enough damage to require the homeowner, Mr. Derrick Collins, to swing into action right away by purchasing a fifth-wheel trailer to park in front of their home to have immediate access to the repair process. The named insured stated they have been living in the trailer since the fire and all across the Eaton community, the homeowners whose homes were deemed unlivable have done the same thing with no problems from the authorities. Now in addition to the repair cost incurred, the insureds are faced with paying tickets received from Los Angeles County police for parking on the street.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following statement concerning this situation regarding RV Parking:

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recognizes that housing and recovery challenges following the Eaton Fire have been difficult and stressful for many of our residents who are navigating complex decisions while working to rebuild their lives and homes. Los Angeles County has provided options that allow impacted residents to park an RV on their own property as part of the recovery plan, helping reduce financial strain as families work to return and rebuild. Parking RVs on public streets is not included in the recovery plan due to existing county and state parking regulations, as well as broader community concerns. These concerns include traffic safety, equitable access to shared street parking, and maintaining clear and accessible sidewalks for pedestrians, including individuals with disabilities and those using wheelchairs. The Station has received several complaints from residents about unauthorized RV parking on the streets. In this situation, an RV has remained parked on a public street for several months and has received citations related to these violations. Altadena Station personnel have contacted the homeowner to offer education and guidance on available options to help them align with the recovery plan. Additionally, Altadena Town Council leadership is working to connect the resident with nonprofit organizations that may be able to provide financial assistance to help relocate the RV onto their property. The Altadena Sheriff’s Station remains committed to supporting our residents throughout the recovery process while also ensuring public safety, accessibility, and quality of life for the entire community.”

Response:

Almost all Homeowner Insurance Policies, as well as renters policies will contain a Section entitled Additional Living Expense, or it could be Loss of Use. Many insureds, who are fire victims, have taken the opportunity to lease, rent or even buy an RV for their families to be close to their homes while they are being repaired or rebuilt. This action of the insureds will eventually save them money so they will not have to exhaust their Additional Living Expense reserve amount. If the named insured’s are forced to spend more of their Additional Living Expense reserves due to an order from the Sheriff’s Department to move their RV from the current location it would be a situation in which the insured is not being given the right to proceed with the repair of their home as the policy provides and being forced to increase the cost of their claim.

