LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES AND SHIPS ON FIRE

ONE HENRY HUDSON FIRE

Right before Thanksgiving of this year, the Panamanian container ship, One Henry Hudson, was docked at the Port of Los Angeles when the unexpected happened. The reports concerning this event are that an explosion was first heard, then a fire was detected below deck. The biggest problem that occurred was that the electrical system failed and the ship went dark.

DANGEROUS CARGO

As firefighters worked their way through the lower decks, another explosion occurred that destroyed one of the cargo holding sections in the ship. Further investigation revealed that the cargo in this section was defined as Hazardous cargo, which is something everyone in project and container logistics respects—right up there with weather and the maximum depth a vessel can safely sit in water. Officials quickly confirmed hazardous materials aboard the damaged bays and several outlets reported dangerous goods, including lithium-ion batteries, among the 100 burned containers. In the context of maritime transportation, hazardous materials are defined as substances or materials that pose an unreasonable risk to health, safety, and property when transported in commerce. This includes hazardous substances, hazardous wastes, marine pollutants, and materials designated as hazardous under federal hazardous materials transportation law. “Dangerous cargo refers to goods that are classified as dangerous due to their pot

LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES MALFUNCTION?

My interest was immediately attracted to the fact this cargo ship not only was carrying lithium-ion batteries, but that the batteries were in one or more of the large cargo containers on the ship.

Fire Departments which are investigating fires need to have a category established in their incident reports to indicate a lithium-ion battery malfunction should be considered. As the fire on the ship stands now, the cause is identified as electrical in nature, or cause cannot be identified.

CHANGES TO MAKE

The function of the responding utility companies needs to be changed. The fire departments which are in route to a fire scene will call the local utility company requesting they come to shut off the electricity and gas. The utility companies will as a matter of practice remove the Smart Meter from the loss scene and hold it safely in their vaults. The only way that an Insurance Company can get to the meter at the present time is to subpoena the meter for testing, and the subpoena cost money.

Finally, since I have been identified as the only Insurance Industry person speaking out against the Smart Meter debacle, I can say that the Insurance Industry needs a change of heart and mind. I was told verbally, face to face, that the odds are still in favor of the Insurance Company. It is still cheaper to pay the claim and subrogate against the utility company for recovery. However, as the Smart Meters age and the lithium batteries in them begin to wear out, leaking into the meter’s interior and going up in flames, the balance sheet will tilt in favor of an investigation which includes a Smart Meter examination.

I can personally state that it took the company which I worked for 18 months of letter writing and subpoenas to obtain the opportunity to perform destructive testing on the meter that failed and caused a restaurant fire. Even then, the settlement was sealed and the final payment to be kept secret from even me.

Insurance companies need to understand that the investigation of a claim involves determining the cause of the loss, and if that cause can be held responsible financially for the damages, if it takes the adjuster to a failed smart meter so be it.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

I wish you all contentment

Remember: What Price is a Life?