MEDICAL PRIVACY ON THE BLOCK?

This very day I had presented to me a drastic change in the way business is one in my doctor’s office. I was preparing to have my normal examination when my health care professional sat down opposite me and politely asked me if I had her permission to have the examination recorded on AI? Needless to say, I was shocked and did not give my approval. Of all of the traditional professional relationships in this country, the one which makes the relationship between doctor and patient special was now going the way of making truth a relative subject. What I mean to say is that my doctor could be a party to having sensitive medical information about me out for all to see it who wanted to see it, also for members of my own family.

HOW THINGS USE TO BE

From 1996 to the present day a piece of legislation called The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), made it possible for employees to carry forward healthcare insurance. It also made illegal discrimination against beneficiaries with pre-existing health problems, and guaranteed coverage renewability.

At the time, the cost of health insurance was rising rapidly. To prevent health insurance companies further increasing premiums and deductibles due to the costs associated with the portability and accountability provisions, cost-cutting measures were added as the Act passed through Congress to reduce health care fraud and to make the administration of health claims processing more efficient.

Further measures relating to medical liability reform, medical savings accounts, and revenue offsets were later added to the Act, but these were fairly minor amendments to existing laws rather than the groundbreaking legislation within Titles 1 and 2 that has impacted millions of workers, patients, and employees of organizations working in the health insurance and health care industries.

Basically, if information concerning your health, or a member of your families health was to be released, you would need to provide specific detailed instructions concerning the information that your physician could make available.

CONCLUSION-TO KEEP A SECRET

In the past, being a doctor did require keeping certain secrets, and this obligation was formalized in the Hippocratic Oath, one of the earliest expressions of medical ethics in the Western world Wikipedia.

The original Hippocratic Oath, dating from the 5th–3rd centuries BC, included a clause that physicians swore to “hold such things to be holy secrets” — meaning they would never divulge what they saw or heard in the course of their profession, whether inside or outside the workplace journalofethics.ama-assn.org. This was part of a broader set of ethical principles, including non-maleficence (do no harm) and confidentiality, which remain central to medical ethics today Wikipedia.

Historically, this duty to keep secrets was not just a moral guideline but also a binding professional commitment. In some jurisdictions, violations of the oath could carry legal or professional consequences Wikipedia. Over time, the scope of what was considered a “secret” has evolved, but the core idea — that the physician’s role involves trust and discretion — has persisted.

I guess the moral of this article is simple-” Trust No One” Fox Mulder.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

What Price A Life

Do What is Right