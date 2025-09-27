Due to the threatened exit from California of major insurance companies like State Farm, Farmers and many others, the door was opened for other insurance carriers to attempt to obtain available business in this state. In future articles I will provide information concerning the potential new carriers in California.

The new carriers will not be able to assist in the fire damage to Pacific Palisades and Eaton but will be open to provide coverage for the existing homes, and the for the homes that will be rebuilt for new damage that hopefully will not come.

Norman’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Lemonade Insurance Inc.

One of the new carriers that is obtaining more attention concerning coverage protection is Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade is the name if the company and I am not trying to be cynical. Lemonade has had a varied existence in the market at one point posting a 123% Loss Ratio. Since their financial problems, Lemonade has managed to stay afloat and to post profits.

I did find the following information about Lemonade Insurance in a July 1, 2025, issue of U.S. News which I found interesting:

“Fire is among the 16 named perils in standard Lemonade home insurance policies. Additionally, you can elect extra coverage through a fire insurance policy, which will cover loss and damage above your property coverage limit. This might be necessary if your home is in an area with a high fire risk.”

Information for the Homeowner to consider

Smoke Damage:

The following information is provided for the Homeowner to consider if their property was damaged in any effect by smoke which resulted from one of the wildfires.

The California Department of Insurance defines smoke damage as a type of loss that may be covered under insurance policies that insure against “direct physical loss or damage to property.” Recent court decisions, including the California Supreme Court’s ruling in Another Planet Entertainment, LLC v. Vigilant Insurance Company, clarify that smoke damage does not need to be structural or visible to qualify as a physical loss, provided it results in a demonstrable impairment of property. This means that whether a claim for smoke damage is covered depends on the specific policy language and the unique facts of each claim.

Additional Coverage Information

For victims of the wildfires, it is good to know that your policy will apply limits on certain pieces of property. The Standard Homeowners Policy will provide up to a limit of $200.00 on money, bank notes, bullion, gold other that goldware, silver, other than silverware, platinum, coins or medals.

If your boat is damaged, the standard Homeowners Special Form will apply up to $1,000.00 on what the policy defines as watercraft, including the boat trailer, furnishings, equipment and outboard engines or motors.

Remember, what price is a life.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

Norman’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.