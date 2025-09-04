Contributor: Sandra Lambe

LACK OF ENOUGH COVERAGE

Ever since the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires occurred in January of this year, we have been reading about the coverage problems that residents with fire damage are having. One of the major issues is the lack of enough money to put the insured policyholders back into their destroyed homes. You can ask yourselves, how could something like this happen? We have the possibility of two answers to look at.

COST TO REBUILD AS OPPOSED TO MARKET VALUE

A homeowners insurance policy is not designed to go up and down in value as the market or sales value of the home will do over a period of time, but it is designed to reach a cost to cover the rebuilding of the home which will usually be less than the sales amount. It should be noted at this point that some insurance companies do sell an endorsement which will cover the sales value of the home's destruction.

Now in order to reach a correct total for the rebuilding of your home, if it is a total loss or partially damaged, you will need to have an estimate for the work to be done from the ground up, and not the sale or market value. The following is the Building Coverage A definition taken directly from a HOMEOWNERS 3 SPECIAL FORM page 2 of 18, about how the amount to reimburse for the necessary is determined:

"Coverage A - Dwelling

We cover:

1. The dwelling on the "residence premises" shown in the Declaration, including structures attached to the dwelling; and

2. Materials and supplies located on or next to the "residence premises" used to construct, alter or repair the dwelling or other structures on the "residence premises"

"This coverage does not apply to land, including land on which the dwelling is located."

THE MORTGAGE

It is very important for you to advise the mortgage company of any large losses that may occur; a perfect example of this is the losses the residents of Pacific Palisades and Eaton experienced. Some mortgage carriers may have a dollar limit in effect, meaning that if your damage is less that $10,000, they will not need to see the repair estimate, or to even have their name on the repair check issued by the insurance company. If however, the repair cost exceeds their designated total, the name of the mortgage company will need to be on the check and sent to the mortgage carrier for their processing. There are certain mortgage carriers that may elect to send their own representative to examine the repair work to determine if it has been completed correctly.

However, if you are behind on your payments to the mortgage company, they may elect to keep the whole check and apply the amount of that check against the total you are behind on. You need to have a firm understanding with the mortgage carrier of their process.

A HAPPY ENDING FOR SOME

One extreme example of this situation is a large fire loss I was involved in which include the inspection, adjustment and dollar amount of repair being established. The check had been issued with the name of the insured, the general contractor and the mortgage company on it. As it happens, the insured was behind in his payments, and the mortgage company would not release the funds for the repair to the insured so he could pay the contractor for the repair work. One afternoon the insured called me about this tragic situation and advised that the previous day he was on the phone with the mortgage company when he heard the noise from several large flatbed trucks pulling up into his yard. As it happens the insured's brother was a general contractor, and he came at, no cost, to the aid of his brother with supplies and a work crew to rebuild his brother’s home and repair the fire damage.

CONCLUSION

In the coming articles I will be dealing with additional issues concerning the adjustment and repair of your fire damaged property. If you have questions, please don't hesitate to contact me at my email address to see if I can help. Also, since the price of Starbuck's coffee and donuts keeps going up, your donation, or monthly contribution would be appreciated.

Remember, what price is a life.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com