The forces behind the legal operations of Los Angeles County have decided to launch another investigation, this time it is directed at the largest Homeowner Insurance Company in California, which is State Farm Insurance. The news release stated the investigation will center on the misdeeds concerning the California Unfair Competition Law, and how State Farm has decided to ignore the rules they don’t like.

I could go on and on listing the problems that have arisen from the fact that the Smart Meters that service 99% of the homes in Pacific Palisades and Altadena are not properly grounded, to the fact that low-ball estimates are being used for the basis of claim payments being made to the State Farm Insureds.

THE GOOD OLD DAYS

Back when dinosaurs roamed the earth the method that some of the Insurance companies I worked for used when losses like Pacific Palisades and Eaton occurred was the following: A conference was called in order to reach an “agreed upon settlement” for rebuilding, if a disagreement existed. The insurance company would issue what they believed is the correct cost to rebuild the Insured’s home. If this was not accepted by the Insured and their Contractor, then the Insured would make a request for a settlement meeting involving the Contractor, or Adjuster, from the Insurance Company, and a Contractor or Attorney from the Insured to meet and reach a final total for rebuilding the damaged home.

EATON ALTADENA FIRE REBUILDING

Recently Joy Chen, of the Eaton Fire Survivors Network, sent a heart felt letter to the Insurance Commissioner, Ricardo Lara, which outlined in vivid detail the problems they have been dealing with for the past year. The major player which is causing problems for them is State Farm Insurance. Some of the issues are as follows:

Theme 1: Abandoned By State Farm After Decades of Paying Premiums

Families paid State Farm premiums for decades, only now to be abandoned when it mattered most.

● “We paid State Farm premiums for 35 years. Now, State Farm isn’t just delaying our recovery. They’re making our

suffering worse, day after day.”

● “If this is ‘a good neighbor,’ I’d hate to meet a bad one.”

Theme 2: State Farm’s Inexperienced Adjuster Shuffle

State Farm has been reassigning claims to multiple adjusters, many lacking experience, leading to delays.

● “Our claim has been reassigned to five different adjustors. Each time, we’ve had to start over.”

● “Our State Farm adjusters don’t seem to have any knowledge of what our policy actually says.”

Theme 3: State Farm’s Refusal to Test Toxic Homes

State Farm refuses to test homes contaminated by dangerous toxins, demanding families move back home.

● “State Farm outright refuses to test for toxins. They’re pressuring us to put our 19-month-old baby and 5-year-old

kindergartner back into a home contaminated with dangerous levels of lead dust.”

● “Our belongings are disintegrating in acidic soot while they delay and underpay.”

Theme 4: State Farm’s Drastically Lowballed Loss Estimates

State Farm is shifting and slashing loss estimates for both destroyed and partially damaged homes.

● “State Farm insists that our destroyed, red-tagged home can be repaired.”

● “They offered us $11,000 to remediate our five-bedroom house. That’s only 13% of actual cost.”

Theme 5: Financial Devastation Inflicted by State Farm

Every day, families sink deeper into financial ruin because State Farm fails to honor its contracts.

● “We have maxed out credit cards and emptied our retirement savings while they stall.”

● “We’re tens of thousands of dollars in the hole, just trying to cover basic living costs.”

Theme 6: Crushing Emotional Toll and Health Impacts from State Farm’s Actions

State Farm’s delays and denials are causing severe emotional strain and serious health impacts.

● “It’s sleepless nights, strain on our marriage, and a future on hold.”

● “I’ve had panic attacks, lost 20 pounds, and I cry in the car before picking up my kids.”

Theme 7: Survivors Demand Lara Hold State Farm Accountable

Survivors call on Commissioner Lara to investigate State Farm’s misconduct and protect Californians.

● “State Farm is in blatant violation of California insurance law. And Lara is turning a blind eye.”

● “The fact that Lara is even considering a rate hike while State Farm delays, denies, and underpays shows corruption

at every level — and a system that serves only State Farm.

Proposition 103 gave to the Insurance Commissioner tremendous power in the regulation of Insurance companies in this State,

it’s time to use that power and not be concerned what the Insurance Companies think but what they need to do.

