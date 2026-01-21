January 2025

Last year at this time, the insurance and financial industry as a whole, was attempting to make predictions concerning the extent of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fire losses. Everyone in the insurance industry expected to see huge losses but nothing this huge. As an example, the Federal Emergency Management Agency replacement total for individual structures was estimated at $39.4 billion. In the January 9, 2026, Insurance Journal it was reported that we have rebuilt a total of only one dozen homes from the 2025 wildfires.

Insurance companies leaving California

Six months after thousands of Los Angeles residents lost their homes in the wildfires, 70% of survivors now say their insurance companies delayed, denied or underpaid their claims. The most publicized issue was that of homes being underinsured and how to cope with an underinsurance situation is an issue I will deal with farther on in this article.

Why are insurance companies leaving California or dropping their Homeowners Insurance packages altogether? Does a positive answer exist that will solve, or ease the pain of the loss and rebuilding expense?

As an example of the seriousness of the problem, the following insurance carriers have decided to leave California altogether, or stop selling Homeowners insurance in this state:

The Hartford, Tokio Marine, American National, Allstate, Farmers, State Farm, Travelers, USAA and Nationwide.

Taking Action

At this moment, I can only think of one positive way to deal with this problem. If we have a shortfall of coverage amounts for Coverage A Dwelling, I would purpose transferring totals from Coverage B Other Structures, and/or Coverage C Persona1 Property to Coverage A Dwelling, to meet the cost demands to rebuild the house, or at least make rebuilding the house not quite so expensive. Of course the totals taken from the other coverages would be eliminated or reduced.

When this financial crisis for the insurance industry is taken into consideration it is plain to me that unusual methods may be called for to meet that crisis. Also, the method I have described above is not prohibited by the Homeowners policies I have read.

If you have questions, you can, if you choose to contact me at the email address below.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What price a life? Do what is right

Do not lose hope