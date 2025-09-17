INTRODUCTION

Former President Ronald Regan once said, "the most terrifying words in the English language are "hello, I am from the government and here to help." This is beginning to be the feeling that homeowners in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires are having about the Los Angeles County review and approval of building permits. It appears to me that someone maybe looking for more time to shake the money tree and install low income housing in these two communities before rebuilding of the damaged homes can begin.

COMPLETION DATE SPRING OF 2486

In order to obtain a better grasp of he rebuilding situation I researched the issuing of Building Permits, and found that as of June 2025, (7) homes out of the grand total of 16,255 damaged by the fires have been rebuilt as of this date. That 16,255 total, is a combination of the two fires of Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena.

In January, California Governor Gavin Newsom promised that victims of the fires would “not get caught up in bureaucratic red tape” and would be able to “quickly rebuild their homes.” In March, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass promised the neighborhoods would be rebuilt at “lightning speed.” Jim Geraghty of National Review offered this fact to think about in a recent article "At a pace of one new building permit every two weeks, Los Angeles County will issue 26 rebuild permits per year, and have Pacific Palisades and Altadena Eaton rebuilt within 461 years. Mark your calendars for the final ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the spring of the year 2486.

UNDERSTANDING COVERAGE

The biggest problem I see is that we are not facing the issue of taking care of the insureds first. Every Insurance company that has just one insured that suffered damage should set the insured straight on what is covered per their policy and is the home insured to value. Remember with Co-Insurance you only need to be insured to 80% or above in order to receive full credit for the repair work subject to the policy limitations, also mortgage companies need to be involved in a determination of coverage by the policy and can the mortgagees add additional amounts to the outstanding mortgage totals.

A coverage issue has been created by the California Department of Insurance by allowing the CALIFORNIA FAIR PLAN to further limit coverage for smoke damage claims.

Even though a judicial opinion in California indicated the denial of smoke damage claims by the CALIFORNIA FAIR PLAN, was illegal, the FAIR PLAN continues to issue denial letters for this claimed loss. The FAIR PLAN is known as the insurer of last resort for those who have had their polices canceled, or their Insurance carrier is no longer writing Homeowners coverage in California. The FAIR PLAN indicated that in order for coverage for smoke damage to the structure to apply, their must be a "distinct, demonstrable change in physical alteration to their property". When I consider the implications of the FAIR PLAN'S coverage position on this type of loss I see that the carrier is looking for a way to reduce, or to deny the claim for smoke damage altogether which puts the adjuster and the Insurance company in a bad position meaning the Insurance company is not looking for a way to pay the claim but to deny it. A good plaintiff attorney should be able to make that case to a jury.

FROM THE SUBROGATION DEPARTMENT TO THE UTILITY CONSUMER

As if the issues cited above was not enough for the homeowner, to contend with, the United States Department of Justice announced they are suing Southern California Edison for being responsible for the Eaton fire which started in Eaton Canyon. In addition, it has been announced that Edison will be passing along the cost for the lawsuit to their rate payers, meaning the customers of Edison, will be paying for Edison’s mistakes.

THE REASON FOR THE INCREASE

The California Public Utilities Commission states on its website that "the rate increase would go toward wildfire mitigation — such as putting power lines underground and upgrades to aging equipment — as well as other grid improvements. An Edison spokesperson stated that "the additional funds would support a more reliable electric grid and allow the company to respond to increasing threats to its system." The total expected for this increase will be at least $18.00 per month per ratepayer. The reference to increasing threats, I find very interesting.

THE CLAIMS WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN

NEVER, NEVER, NEVER in my career as an adjuster did, I ever see a situation in which the responsible party for damages to our insured, would be able to finagle a deal in which they receive payment from the insured's who were damaged. The innocent party is paying for the responsible parties’ errors.

If you have questions or comments, please reach me at the email address below.

Also, now that the cost for electricity will increase, I will have to switch to a smaller Starbuck's donut.

What price is a life.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com