Earlier this week, my wife and I received some sad news from our auto insurance provider, that news was the fact the cost for the insurance was going to be increased over $100.00 per month. Our auto carrier apparently did not take into consideration the fact that my wife and I have had no tickets and no accidents on our record for the past several years. This news of the increase produced a phone call from us to our carrier and we were informed that the increase was based upon the following fact:

Since we are living in Southern California, we are driving in very heavy traffic and we should be sharing the risk for all the drivers in Southern California who carry the same type of insurance that we have. So, I took that to mean that if one irresponsible person causes an accident and has the same insurance that we have, the rest of us need to pay our share for the repair of their irresponsible act. What really got to me was the fact our auto insurance was brokered with our carrier through AARP, the American Association of Retired People, and was supposed to provide a substantial savings, which is not the case if you live in the Southern part of California.

Needless to say we are seeking another carrier as soon as possible.

