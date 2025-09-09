PROBLEM, PROBLEMS

Problems, problems, problems from San Diego to Sacramento with wildfires in between, seem to be plaguing the state. The following list will hopefully provide as a checklist for you to refer to when the California gubernatorial candidates tell you what the real problems are and how the problems will be solved.

PROBLEM NUMBER ONE

The following account is taken from a NewsNation report concerning some unbelievable occurrences during the battle for the Pacific Palisades. (If anyone has additional information not included, or desires a rebuttal, please contact me at the email address given below).

"Eight months after a fire in the Pacific Palisades became California’s worst-ever wildfire, NewsNation has exclusively obtained documents that show what attorneys call “massive failures” by state and local officials that may have contributed to the disaster’s devastating toll.

The January fire killed 12 people, destroyed 7,000 structures and caused an estimated $18-20 billion in insured losses alone. Now, internal records obtained by victims’ attorneys show a series of missteps before, during and after the blaze.

Michel Valentine, who witnessed the fire’s start Jan. 7, said he called 911, but waited for help that never came.

“I did not see any firefighters up there,” Valentine said. His home was among thousands destroyed and he has joined a lawsuit against the state, city and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

No predeployed resources went to Palisades despite a recent brush fire Attorney Roger Behle, representing more than 3,000 fire victims, said despite Gov. Gavin Newsom predeploying hand crews and 110 fire trucks to Southern California before the fire, none were sent to the Pacific Palisades, even though the area had experienced a brush fire five days earlier.

Documents show the Santa Ynez reservoir sat empty while LADWP failed to put the Palisades reservoir into service as planned.

On the day of the fire, LADWP acknowledged it should have shut off power to prevent spot fires from starting throughout the area, according to the records.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed to NewsNation that none of their fire trucks were predeployed to the Palisades.

Also, that a Technician allegedly altered records to cover delayed response time.

The documents also show a technician who was supposed to shut off power to a substation didn’t arrive until much later in the day and was unable to complete the task because fire had reached the area.

“This is just redefining incompetence,” Behle said. “This is what you’d expect to see in a third-world country. You don’t expect to see this in the United States or in the state of California.”

“Never in a million years would I have suspected that the city and the LADWP would seek to manufacture facts to fit their narrative in order to avoid liability,” Valentine said. “It’s absolutely disgusting.”

President Donald Trump addressed the fire response in the Oval Office, calling it “gross incompetence” and suggesting a congressional investigation.

“They had no water,” Trump said, claiming sprinkler systems failed because officials “send the water out to the Pacific Ocean.”

LADWP has not responded to requests for comment. A Senate investigation into the fire response is reportedly imminent.

PROBLEM NUMBER TWO

Where in the world is the California Department of Insurance on these issues. The money sent to policyholders to repair their fire damaged homes, now presents fraud being committed by those in command of fighting the Pacific Palisades fire and remember, this is just one of the fires that took place that first month of 2025.

PROBLEM NUMBER THREE

On the night of January 30, 2025, the FireAid benefit concert was held, this was done in order to raise money to support the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. Today however, problems still exist about how the money that was raised was spent and whether the victims of the wildfires were helped if at all.

What price is a life?

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com