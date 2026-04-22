PROBLEMS WITH AMI

Contributor Sandra Lambe

Operational Problems of AMI Smart Meters in New Mexico

This article is to let you know that unless you opt out and not receive a new Smart Meter, you will be subject to the installation of the meter, and all of the fun that will bring to you.

What exactly is AMI and what will be its impact in New Mexico? Research into the AMI presence indicates that it is a system that will being together networks of communication and management which will enable the system to gather, transmit, and review information about you the New Mexico resident, concerning your usage patterns automatically and to send AMI’s suggestions for use back to you the customer. Also, AMI will permit from their office disconnecting power or water to your home and to update pricing plans or to send you alerts for whatever reason the Meter believes you need alerting.

The Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), the state’s largest utility, has a six‑year, $344 million grid modernization plan approved by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission that includes installing smart meters for all of PNM’s 530,000 customers statewide.

Operational Problems

Several important issues have come up about the operational efficiency of the AMI Smart Meter. I have outlined just a few to give you something to consider:

Public opposition and regulatory scrutiny

New Mexico has been one of the few states without a widespread AMI rollout, and public advocacy groups like New Mexicans for Utility Safety have raised concerns about health, privacy, and cybersecurity risks. In a 2024 case before the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, the group argued that hundreds of public comments on potential harms were ignored when PNM proposed a grid modernization plan with AMI. They contended that excluding public input violated the commission’s own rules on stakeholder participation.

Technical and installation issues

AMI deployments often encounter quality and process problems, such as:

Hot meter sockets and other safety hazards from improper installation; Electric Energy Online.

Meter registration and pairing errors, leading to billing inaccuracies; Electric Energy Online.

Lost or miscounted meters and poor inventory tracking, causing schedule overruns and cost overruns; Electric Energy Online.

Battery failures and backward-counting registers in older systems, as seen in Tucumcari’s water meter replacement proposal; citizenportal.ai.

Data and billing inaccuracies

Homeowners and utilities report that AMI meters can record small, previously undetected leaks or temporary flow spikes, leading to higher bills; Engineer Fix. Installation errors, calibration drift, or power interruptions can also cause data inconsistencies; Engineer Fix.

System reliability and maintenance

In Tucumcari, nearly 400 water meters were found to be offline and required manual reading each month, incurring high operational costs and revenue loss from under registration and undetected leaks; citizenportal.ai. While new ultrasonic AMI systems offer built-in leak detection and tamper alerts, they still require robust maintenance and vendor support.

Cost and lifecycle limitations

AMI rollouts are expensive — hundreds of dollars per meter — and often have shorter effective useful lives than expected, requiring replacement to gain new features; Utility Dive. This can strain budgets and complicate long-term planning.

Operational inefficiencies

Inexperienced field crews during rollouts can introduce errors and without fail-safe processes, incidents like batch errors or safety hazards can stall projects; Electric Energy Online.

Plans for the future of New Mexico

Open AI and Oracle are partnering to build the $165 billion Project Jupiter, a data center in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, near El Paso as part of Open AI’s massive Stargate Project – aiming to spend half a trillion dollars this decade on infrastructure that enables artificial intelligence technology.

Open AI’s announcement this week confirmed the two technology giants are behind the massive project, which was initially proposed by lesser-known Border Plex Digital Assets out of Austin and its development partner Stack Infrastructure, which is based in Colorado. Before we go further, Open AI is described in Wikipedia as “a prominent AI research and deployment company based in San Francisco, California. It was established by a group of tech leaders, including Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Ilya Sutskever, with the mission to develop safe and beneficial AGI—defined as highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work.”

The campus for the Jupiter Project, which would include four data center facilities, would feature a “closed-loop” system of pipes to cool the computer servers inside the buildings, which developers say would require a one-time fill-up before the water is recycled over and over. Filling up the four data centers would require about 10 million gallons of water, and the developers said the campus’ ongoing consumption would be 7.2 million gallons of water every year that it’s operating, and that’s a lot of water.

As long as Project Jupiter is operating and out Smart Phones and Computers are A-OK. All will be well, even though we do not have enough water to drink, or wash the dishes, or God forbid enough water to flush our toilets. In closing I offer the wisdom of Woody Allen and out electricity problems, “How can I believe in God when just last week I got my tongue caught in the roller of an electric typewriter?” funnycomedianquotes.com

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price A Life.

Do what is right.