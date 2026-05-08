Hello Candidates,

My name is Norman Lambe and I am writing for Substack.com. For many years I worked as a Property Loss Specialist in Southern California for many of the large Insurance Companies. I have selected a series of questions for each of you to answer and I will be printing your response word for word in my Blog publication.

Question One;

If you were the Insurance Commissioner when the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires made known to you what would your actions have been as Commissioner?

Question Two:

Do you believe that Smart Meters equipped with Lithium-ion batteries should be placed in new construction, especially in the new homes in the Palisades and Eaton Altaden?

Question Three;

How would you deal with so manhy of the policyholders being insured for a covered cause of loss, but not having enough coverage for a rebuild of the damage?

Question Four;

Do you believe the building of the AI Data Centers will harm or help the Insurance industry in this state and why?

Question Five;

Should Utility Companies still be permitted to remove Smart Meters from fire loss sites and not allow Insurance Companies the right to examine the meter as soon as possible after the fire, in order to determine if Subrogation is possible.

Once again your response will be printed word for word.

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com