REVIEWING THE ISSUES

1. NOTE THE PROBLEMS

When the magnitude of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires was finally known I believed it was going to take time to have the claims investigated, evaluated and adjusted. I just did not think it would take this long to finally see how insufficient the coverages were on so many of the homes, and how many Insurance Companies were doing everything they could to reduce their losses by creative claims handling not with the insured’s benefit in mind.

2. LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT THE ISSUES STILL OUTSTANDING

An overview indicates the following major issues still present:

Problems faced by fire victims in reaching their Claims Adjuster

This is a common issue in the early stages of a catastrophic loss such as the fires present, however, catastrophic loss

is something that every Insurance Company selling Property Insurance should be prepared to deal with.

An Insurance Company needs to have the ability to move a competent staff of trained Adjusters from one part of

the country to another in a reasonable period of time. They should also have a contact with Temporary Agencies which can supply quality Adjusters right away to begin the adjustment process until the company Adjusters can assume the evaluation and adjustment of the claim.

The Claims person initially assigned should keep control of the claim from the initial date of assignment until the claim is adjusted and closed, and not just for a six- or eight-week period of the claim. I recall one large loss situation I was involved with, in which I was the insured’s 12th Adjuster.

3. Confusion over Replacement Cost vs. Market Value

Questions are asked due to the misunderstanding of Replacement Cost versus Market Value. Replacement Cost is the total needed to rebuild or repair a home damaged by a covered cause of loss with the same type of material and labor as initially incurred. While Market Value is the value placed on the home if it went up for sale, this total will include the land value, which the Homeowners policy does not cover. See the HO-3 Special Form Pg. (1), paragraph 2.

4.Problems with Fire fighters--Not Enough of them

The following account is taken from a NewsNation report concerning some unbelievable occurrences during the battle for the Pacific Palisades.

Michel Valentine, who witnessed the fire’s start Jan. 7, said he called 911, but waited for help that never came.

“I did not see any firefighters up there,” Valentine said. His home was among thousands destroyed and he has joined a lawsuit against the state, city and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

No pre-deployed resources went to Pacific Palisades despite a recent brush fire, Attorney Roger Behle, representing more than 3,000 fire victims said despite Gov. Gavin Newsom pre-deploying hand crews and 110 fire trucks to Southern California before the fire, none were sent to the Pacific Palisades, even though the area had experienced a brush fire five days earlier.

5. Insurance Companies requesting Higher Premiums**

Insurance company executives have now seized upon the California wildfires as a reason to request more income from premiums telling us they are running out of money. The biggest culprit in this attempt to increase the year ending income reports is State Farm. State Farm is indicating they are 2-3 billion Dollars in the red and need more money from the policyholders, the final total that I came up with is a 30 percent increase. Hopefully our Insurance Commissioner will get tough and not settle for anything less that 40%, pardon the sarcasm but a company like State Farm with 34 other companies they have a financial interest in, should be able to tap their subsidiaries for financial aid.

6.Conclusion

As you can see, a great deal more needs to be done, and more than is listed. I believe it is time for a major investigation by the Federal Government to determine what can be done by the Insurance Companies involved, as well as the State Government.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

Wishing you peace

What price a life