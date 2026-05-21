Contributor Sandra Lambe

SUBROGATION AND HEDGE FUNDS

Now it’s time for the real crimes to begin. That is a very bad way for an article to begin, but in the research, I have been doing concerning the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires clean-up and repair stages, it seems the whole principal of Subrogation for the benefit of the named insured has gone out the window.

WHAT IS SUBROGATION?

This article will deal with the subject of Subrogation, what it was meant to do and what it has become. A good definition of the word Subrogation is “The main purposes are to prevent the insured from profiting from a loss and to allow the insurer to recoup its payout, which helps stabilize premiums for all policyholders. It ensures that the financial burden falls on the responsible party rather than the insurer or the insured, “https://www.financestrategists.com/insurance-broker/subrogation.”

SELLING OUT

As an example of what is happening now, insurance companies have filed legal claims, i.e. Subrogation claims against Southern California Edison for billions of dollars in claims paid that is related to the Eaton Altadena fire. The basis for the Subrogation claims is that Southern California Edison electrical equipment was the source of the fire. Many other insurance companies have made the decision to operate differently on this issue and have sold their Subrogation recovery rights to Hedge Fund Management Companies, meaning those insurance carriers are taking what they can get and leaving town. One such company that opted to sell out is Hippo Insurance. They had $42 billion dollars in claims and they were willing to settle out for $11 million from the Hedge Fund. What will occur now is that the Hedge Fund’s attorney and Southern California Edison’s attorney will conference and agree on a final payment total that will be acceptable to the Hedge Fund and Southern California Edison.

WHAT SUBROGATION CAN DO

FOR THE INSURED

As you might imagine, even the process of recovery of funds from the responsible party has been manipulated to benefit the damaged carrier’s insured and thus their own checkbook. The responsible party will reimburse your insurance company, which is usually an agreed upon settlement between your insurance company’s attorney and the responsible parties attorney. The

truth is that the faster an amount is agreed on, the quicker the attorneys get their paychecks.

Another reason that Subrogation is just as good for your insurance company as it is for you, is that subrogation prevents a double payment. It appears that even though your insurance carrier has paid you for the covered loss you experienced, they don’t believe you will return to them whatever amounts the responsible parties carrier will pay to you.

The next item is finally for you. It is that you will be entitled for a Deductible refund if you were not responsible in any way

for the claim. If however, you are deemed as being 20% responsible, your deductible can be reduced by that 20% total.

Because insurers can recover costs from responsible parties, they can reduce their own risk and, as a result, keep premiums lower over time, unless you live in California.

The insured has a duty to cooperate with the insurer during subrogation, such as providing evidence or documents. This cooperation can help speed up recovery and ensure the insurer can pursue the right claims.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

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