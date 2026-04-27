SHUT OFF, BUT NOT SHUT DOWN

Contributor Sandra Lambe

NO WATER

When will the Smart Meter tribulations end? I am asking that question because the Smart Meter problems at first included the electrical meters, now it has extended to the water meters. The following account about problems with the Smart Water Meter took place in New Jersey, which is reported to have an opt-out policy, meaning if you do not want the meter on your property you do not have to accept it. When I read the account of this story I could only remember the following line from the movie Sleeper I saw years ago:

“Do I believe in God? I’m what you would call a teleological, existential atheist. I believe that there’s an intelligence to the universe, with the exception of certain parts of New Jersey.”

SIX DAYS WITHOUT WATER

In order to try to achieve a point with their customers, The New Jersey American Company, carried out their threats against Ms. Goldman concerning the installation of a Smart Water Meter on her home. The water was shut off for six days, and once again the State of New Jersey has no laws which require state residents to accept Smart Meters.

In an exclusive interview with The Defender, childrenshealthdefense.org/defender, Alla Goldman described how New Jersey American Water (NJAW) employees “harassed” her and her husband for over a year, threatening to shut off her water if she refused to let them install a Smart Water Meter. On March 5, 2026, the water company made good and sent a representative from their company, along with 2 police officers to turn the water off.

To make this even more unforgettable, Ms. Goldman was sick with the flu and her husband went without water at their home for the six day period.

Quite appropriately, Ms. Goldman stated, “I want to sue them for their literal threats.”

Ms. Goldman filed a complaint with the State Board of Public Utilities which was perhaps the required action, as the Water Company turned her water back on, and that she was given an analog meter and not have to contend with the new Smart Meter.

FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION

A yearly survey completed by (Orion 180) for the years between 2017 and 2022 showed the number of fire incidents in America to be 25,000 involving lithium-ion batteries. ON A WORLD WILD SCALE Fire Statistics of March 2025, state the following sad totals: “More than 260 injuries and at least 12 deaths between 2021 and 2023. 113 fires resulting in 71 injuries and 13 deaths in 2023 alone (FireRescue1) Over 100 fires by May 2024 (Yahoo News).”

It has been discovered that certain Smart Meters, as a backup feature, have installed lithium-ion batteries as a power source to keep the smart meter running during power outages. This sounds like a good thing, however the lithium-ion batteries are very vulnerable to high temperatures such as from a wildfire and can ignite, making the fire situation much worse, as the batteries burn at a very high temperature.

The lithium-ion batteries have been linked to fires involving e-scooters, laptops, phones, and even electric vehicles. The problem that presents itself is whether the small batteries installed in Smart Meters enter a condition known as thermal runaway in which the battery can overheat, ignite, and spread the fire.

As an example, a fire broke out at the Vistra Energy Storage Plant, where lithium-ion batteries were stored. This fire caused the evacuation of 1,700 residents from their homes. The fire also resulted in the closing of Highway 1 and generated large amounts of smoke polluting the air.

I previously wrote the following information in my article printed January 30, 2026, Dangerous Lithium-ion batteries in our Smart Meters:

“During the initial attack, most firefighters worked for over 36 hours without rehabilitation. Most did not get relief or rest for more than 48 hours, putting them at risk for long-term exposure to smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide. Most members lacked adequate respiratory protection, which made it difficult for them to work in that environment for such an extended period. The numerous electric vehicles ablaze resulted in prolonged exposure to gases and products of combustion related to failed Lithium-ion battery cells. Physical exhaustion caused performance and safety concerns. The combination of fatigue, exhaustion, and sleep deprivation severely hindered their ability to make safe decisions.”

CONCLUSION

If you are looking for the biggest single entity in New Jersey, investing in Smart Meter AI in 2026, PSE&G is the most likely answer, given its market leadership, scale of Smart Meter deployment, and AI integration. Broader investment activity is also driven by national AI and energy tech firms like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and BlackRock, which support utilities and startups in space.(I would say at this point that we can use more control, over those who want more control over us.).

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life.

Do What is Right.