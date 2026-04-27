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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Apr 27

On a side note, all of the Dollar General and DG stores popping up in rural places are also owned by Blackrock and Vanguard. In my area of northern NY, these stores are many, with the promise of 'jobs jobs', all min. wage. I do not use these stores myself, but I see that people seem to love them. It makes me sad, they cannot see the bigger picture of how such stores actually pull the economy down, because the majority of their profits get siphoned away from the area.

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