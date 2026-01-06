Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Solid research on the RTA protections. The Edmonton case highlights something crucial about utility overreach that doesn't get covered enuf in mainstream stuff. What really grabbed me was the list of technical failures you documented, particulary the 'no direct path to ground' issue. I've seen a few incidents where that specific flaw turned into legit hazard situations. The Europe rollout struggle at 57% in UK tells the whole story better thn any argument could.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
1d

I hope the folks have time to hang out with a shotgun by the back door, cuz the utilities have no problem breaking in to do the installation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman Lambe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture