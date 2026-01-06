Smart meter problems on an international level
However, due to an email received from an international reader I have become aware of a problem which has come to light in the beautiful nation of Canada.
The Edmonton Alberta Problem
Information has come to me that a tenant in Edmonton was being threatened with having the water supply for the residence cut off if the Utility Service involved did not have the chance to install a smart water meter.
The situation has gone to the point that the resident is suing the Utility Service. I am not a citizen of Edmonton or ever have been, but the situation this resident was in caused me to do some research into the problem. I found the following information concerning the legal ramifications of this issue.
“In Edmonton Canada a Utility Company cannot cut off a customer’s water service for not accepting a new Smart Meter. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) protects from unlawful eviction methods including disconnection of essential services like water “www.servicealberta.gov.ab.ca/pdf/RTA/Residential_Tenancy_Agreements.pdf.
The tenant of the property in question is correct in not wanting a Smart Water Meter installed at all. The following is a listing of some of the problems discovered with the Meters over the past years:
Danger due to meter location
Meters do not fit sockets
Malfunctioning temperature alarms and sensors
Overheating
No surge protection
No direct path to ground
Faulty remote disconnect switch
Removal of Meters from fire scenes
European Problems
The final installation of smart meters in European countries has been slower that anticipated, in spite of the heavy push over the years by certain European Countries. The apparent objective for Europe was to have at least 85% of the European countries using meters by 2020, but that has not occurred. It has appeared that some of the European governments have even stopped the target number completely.
Sweden, Finland and Estonia have come close to meeting the objective with Denmark close behind. A large number of European nations decided to no rollout meters.
Germany determined they would not complete the rollout, then last year decided to attempt it with a completion of 2030.
Rollout attempts have been poor in France. Ireland did not begin the process until 2019, but states that every home would have a smart meter by 2024.
Belgium will attempt an 80% factor by 2025, and Lithuania was aiming for 2023. In England there is a fear the 2025, target date will be, missed for all homes having a meter installed now by 2028.
Meanwhile, in the UK there is a real fear that the government’s 2025 deadline for offering smart meters to all homes was missed. The original deadline was 2019. However, by late 2023, the figure for smart meter penetration stood at a mere 57%. In response, the UK Government’s Energy Act 2023 gave it new powers to deliver a smart meter rollout by 2028.
