For years now a debate has been brewing about the safety of Smart Meters installed on homes and business operations in this country. Problems regarding the Smart Meter invasion have been received for years, but nothing has been done. The following is a list of suspicious Smart Meter related fires that came across my own desk during my years as a Property Adjuster, and the fact nothing was done.

Las Vegas, Nevada. A fire took place in a small Asian style restaurant in 2015 and the fact that the Smart Meter was actually reported as burning was also included in the report. The damage from he fire was covered under the policy and the loss was transferred out to a law firm for recovery of the cost for repair. The Utility Company took possession of the Smart Meter before the fire department arrived on the scene and it took 18 months to have the chance to examine it. The total value of the claim ended up at $39,000.00.

Las Vegas, Nevada. A fire took place in a condominium complex with the Smart Meter again being reported as being in flames by an eyewitness. The value of the fire damage was $27,000 and the Utility Company took custody of the Smart Meter and refused our request for an examination. A warrant for our right to examine the Meter was requested. The fire damage was covered by the policy and subrogation against the responsible party was suggested with no positive result.

San Jose, California. In 2015 a Chinese Restaurant in San Jose, suffered fire damage. The Meter was taken into custody by the Utility Company which was Pacific Gas and Electric. The Smart Meter was determined as potentially being responsible and the attempts to examine the Smart Meter were unsuccessful. The financial exposure for the Insurance Company was $103,000.00, the cause of the fire was listed as unknown and the claim was paid and closed.

P.S. Raisin City, California. While in the process of preparing this article I reviewed an article from www.yourcentralvalley.com regarding an outrageous billing received from a Raisin City resident,

“Most people expect a nice candle or something new for the kitchen as a housewarming gift, but when Jeff Wood and his family moved into their Raisin City home in 2025, he said all they got was a water bill for $1.591.62.

“Well, I kind of felt like, ‘Welcome to the neighborhood,” Wood joked.

He didn’t think it could be real and figured it was a misunderstanding. He had just gotten the keys to the home in March of 2025 and figured the bill he got dated May 9 had to be wrong. He said his family didn’t officially move in until June.

“I didn’t use the water. I was not here,” he said.” The billing is still under review. Good luck Mr. Wood.

Submitted for your consideration

The International Association of Fire Fighters, (IAFF), in conjunction with the Underwriters Laboratory’s Solutions and the Underwriters Laboratory’s Fire Safety Research Institute, released a report entitled “Considerations for Fire Service Response to Residential Battery Energy Storage Incidents.” This report was supported by the Department of Energy and has within it different ways of responding to fires which feature energy storage systems which use lithium-ion battery technology. The report centers on the results from three tests which employing a mock-up of a residential type of lithium-ion battery installed in a 2-car garage and deals with several results from a fire.

The first issue deals with the speed of the fire as it grows.

The report captures results from 3 tests using a mock-up of a residential lithium-ion battery ESS installed in a representative 2-car garage and discusses several critical size-up and tactical considerations that were developed based on the findings. Key takeaways due to the involvement of the lithium-ion battery include the rate at which the fire grows. It was discovered that those attempting to extinguish the fire involving a lithium-ion battery anywhere in the vicinity of the fire, needs to consider the rapid rate the fire can expand if the lithium-ion battery gas should ignite.

Thermal Runaway

Lithium-ion batteries may go into thermal runaway in the absence of active fire. Thermal runaway can be recognized as distinct white or gray battery gas leaking from the structure and forming low-hanging clouds. If there is a suspected case of batteries in thermal runaway and there are no indicators of a concurrent fire, a structure should not be approached or entered to take gas meter measurements. In all cases when lithium-ion thermal runaways are suspected, hose lines should be pre-deployed, charged and ready for operations before ventilation or entry.

Explosion hazard

This begins the instant batteries undergo thermal runaway and release gas without burning. The timing and severity of a battery gas explosion is unpredictable. Firefighters are at greatest risk for explosion hazards in the driveway and at doors, windows and other vent points. To avoid this hazard, the fire apparatus should not be parked in front of the garage door.

Confirmation of battery involvement

There are no reliable visual, thermal imaging or portable gas meter indicators to confirm battery involvement in a room and contents fire.

Conclusion

It has become plain now that the Smart Meter represents a potential fire hazard where ever it is installed. The problems with the Meter are quote extensive and now have been increased with the problems presented by the lithium-ion battery. If you have the Analog battery keep it and you can sleep a little better at night. Going with the Smart Meter and the lithium-ion back up battery will open you up to problems.

