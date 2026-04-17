SMART METERS FOR NEW MEXICO

A LOOK BACK

On April 20, 2024, I wrote the following words concerning the installation of Smart Meters for New Mexico.

“On Friday April 19, 2024, a meeting was held in Santa Fe, New Mexico to discuss a Cost Benefit Analysis about the installation of Smart Meters in the homes and businesses located in New Mexico. The Cost Benefit Analysis will be centered around the proposed cost of $330 million dollars to get the job done as stated by PNW, which is New Mexico’s largest utility. It is all being done in the name of a Grid Modernizing.”

Now the Utility companies in New Mexico are at it again as they need more money for the purposed projects. The following quote is from a publication of the New Mexico State Government regarding the new request:

“New Mexico is undergoing significant changes in its electric grid to meet the state’s energy transition and emissions reduction goals. The Electricity Resource Transition and Grid Modernization Program aims to enhance the grid’s reliability, resilience, and efficiency while ensuring fair cost distribution. The program supports technology-focused pilot projects and relevant research to facilitate the grid’s adaptation to changing loads. New Mexico.gov.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) has initiated several initiatives to create a safer, more reliable, cost-effective, and efficient grid. These include workshops on the possibility of New Mexico utilities joining a regional power market and developing distribution system reliability standards. The PNM Grid Modernization Plan, approved by the NMPRC, includes investments in advanced metering infrastructure, smart meters, and distribution system upgrades, with a focus on low-income and underserved communities. New Mexico Legislature.gov.”

THE REALITY OF THE SITUATION

For the life of me, I just don’t understand why our Federal Government still is standing behind the so-called Modernizing Project idea. If approved, this Modernizing Project will destroy homes, people and business operations, as it has done since 2009, which was the year of the ARRP (The American Recovery and Reinvestment Plan) passage. A portion of the grant from the ARRP was to modernize the American Grid System which was deemed open to terrorist actions.

HOW THE METER OPERATES

According to Information Week “the meters, in fact, are capable of taking 12 readings a minute,720 an hour, but even collecting data every 15 minutes has been enough to set teeth on edge among homeowners in the San Francisco Bay Area. Demonstrators in Marin County, fearing an invasion of their privacy, blocked an installation truck.” Information Week went on further to state, “Smart meters capture how much energy is being consumed at each site and broadcast that data over radio frequency to a PG&E neighborhood area network, which reports to a central data center. The meters aren’t so smart that they know which types of home devices are consuming energy or how much energy is going to each. What they collect is raw usage data. Even so, PG&E is collecting a lot of information that it’s never had before, and that information is changing how it runs its business.”

DOCUMENTED PROBEMS

The following list describes the various faulty issues concerning the meter operation that has been received over the years, the references are at the conclusion of the listing. Please note one additional problem which is with the Lithium-ion back up batteries which if allowed to become overheated can ignite and set the meter and surrounding properties on fire.

Lack of surge protection

• No direct path to ground

• National Electrical Code 240 violation

• No Protective Device Coordination Study

• “Catastrophic failure” – a new meter failure mode

• Overheating

• Inferior materials

• Burned meter-to-meter-box contacts

• Faulty remote disconnect switch

• Arcing

• Circuit boards in electric meters

• Melting solder can create new circuit board pathways

• Meters don’t fit sockets

• Thinner blades

• Pitting

• Malfunctioning temperature alarms and sensors

• Switching mode power supply (SMPS) surges and appliance damage

• RF signal and SMPS transients routed onto building wiring

• Moisture, heat, and flammable Lithium batteries

• Risks from AMI/AMR water meters

• UL certification of meter models that cause fires

• Flawed FCC requirements and testing

• Inadequate worker qualifications and training, poor installation quality

• Vulnerability to hacking

• Danger due to meter location

• Vibration and heat in building materials from RF emissions

• Accelerated corrosion

• Violation of FCC Grants of Equipment Authorization

. Removal of meters from fire scenes

• Hampered investigations

• Non-specific and inadequate fire coding

• Punished whistleblowers – Bobby Reed, Don Baker, Patrick Wrigley

• Problems undercounted due to lack of proper investigation

• Elimination of monthly inspections by meter readers

• Increasing terpenes in surrounding trees due to stress

• Inaction from fire safety administrators

• Inaction from regulatory agencies; exemptions and loopholes

• News media censorship and failure to investigate

• Regulatory commission defense of Smart Meter program

• Unsafe time-of-use rates

• Utility company lack of transparency and misinformation

• Insurance industry silence (Except me).

http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/more-news/smart-meter-death-fears/story-fn7x8me2

1226285463342.

http://globalnews.ca/news/1489707/manufacturer-defends-smart-meters-after-fires/

August 3, 2014, citing Sensus press release

http://spectrum.ieee.org/energywise/energy/the-smarter-grid/smart-meter-fire-reports

Think twice New Mexico.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life?

Do What is Right.