Southern California Edison and Paying for someone else's mistakes
PAYING FOR MISTAKES
It seems as though every day when I read the news some new problem or set of problems has been unearthed about the January wildfires in Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena. Recently a big issue was brought to the attention of California residents who use Southern California Edison Gas and Electric. The issue was that Southern California Edison Company will be increasing the average homeowner’s bill approximately $17.00 per month to pay for the damage done by the fires.
Where will that $17.00 per month come from, it will come from my checking account and from yours. Southern California Edison has advised their rate payers of the following:
“ We are implementing an increase of $1.685 billion in rates to recover funding approved in SCE’s 2025 General Rate Case. The CPUC approved the recovery of these costs in rates in a decision issued in September of 2025 (Decision 25-09-030). This results in an increase to rates.
We are implementing an increase of $536 million through rates, for costs already incurred between 2022 and 2023 associated with reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires. The increase also includes costs incurred for restoration efforts from catastrophic events in 2020-2022. The CPUC approved the recovery of these costs in rates in decisions issued in June of 2025 (Decision 25-06-017 and Decision 25-06-051). This results in an increase to rates.
We are removing a $751 million refund from generation rates that has been fully returned to bundled customers. This refund was the result of lower natural gas and power prices relative to the forecasts used to set rates in 2024. This results in an increase to rates.” https://www.sce.com/save-money/rates-financing/sce-rate-advisory.
IS THIS FAIR
Fair is probably a very bad term to use, however I believe it fits this situation. Southern California Edison stated the increase in billing was required to assist in the payment of the repairs and improvements due to the catastrophic fires that go back to 2020 and extend to 2025. Well the thing is that Southern California Edison is not broke by any means. I have in the paragraphs below an outline of the subsidiaries that Southern California Edison owns, or has a financial interest in:
List of Affiliates
(as of February 20, 2025)
Page 1 of 3
Class A affiliates engage in the provision of a product that uses electricity or the provision of services that relate to the use of electricity. Class B affiliates do not provide such products or services.
Affiliate Name Business Activity Classification
Alfa Energy Limited dba Trio Provides energy and sustainability
Consultancy services
Alfaenergie Berating and Vermittlung GMBH dba
Trio
Provides energy and sustainability
consultancy services
Altenex LLC dba Trio
(Survived merger with Altenex Renewable
Capital, LLC and ARC I, LLC)
Offsite renewable power provider to
large C&I customers.
Altenex Energy B.V. dba Trio Engineering and other technical design
and consultancy A
Altenex Energy Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V. dba
Trio
Technical design and consultancy A
Associated Southern Investment Company Real Estate Development B
Capistrano Wind Holdings, Inc. Holding company for a possible wind
portfolio finance project B
Capistrano Wind, LLC Holding company for a wind portfolio
finance project B
Capistrano Wind II, LLC Holding company for a wind portfolio
finance project B
Capistrano Wind Partners, LLC Holding company for a wind portfolio
finance project B
Code Line Solutions d.o.o. Software development tailored to
the energy industry A
Edison Capital Invests in Energy and Infrastructure
Projects and Affordable Housing B
Edison Electric Vehicles, Inc. Currently not engaged in any business
activities; therefore, was reclassified as
a Class B affiliate on September 25,
2014.
Edison Energy, LLC dba Trio
(Formerly, Edison Energy Solutions, LLC; also
named Enteractive Solutions, LLC prior to merger
with Edison Energy, LLC, and Delta Energy
Services, LLC)
Design, implement, finance, and sell
integrated energy products and
services to commercial and industrial
electricity customers
Edison Energy Group, Inc.
(Formerly Edison Commercial Energy Projects,
LLC and Edison Energy Solutions, LLC)
Holding company for unregulated
businesses in the energy marketplace.
It was reclassified from a Class A
affiliate to a Class B affiliate on January
1, 2018.
Edison Energy Support Services, LLC
Formed to provide accounting, cash
management, legal, business
development and other services to
businesses established under Edison
Energy, Inc.
Southern California Edison Company
List of Affiliates
(as of February 20, 2025)
Edison Insurance Services, Inc.
Issues domestic and foreign property
damage and business interruption
insurance
Edison International Holding Company
Parent Holding
Company
Edison International Foundation Formed for exclusively charitable or
educational purposes.
Edison International’s Relief Fund
Formed to aid victims of disasters and
those in emergency hardship situations,
and to carry on other charitable activities
associated with this goal as allowed by
law.
Edison Investment Holdings, LLC Formed as a holding company to hold
minority investments in other companies
Edison Investments 1, LLC
(Formerly, Edison Energy Holdings, LLC)
Formed to hold investments in other
companies
Edison Investments 2, LLC
(Formerly Edison Energy Holdings 2, LLC)
Formed to hold investments in other
companies
Edison Mission Energy Holding Company
Edison Mission Group, Inc.
Holding Company. Edison Funding
Company merged into Edison Mission
Group, Inc.
Edison Renewable Energy, Inc.
Currently not engaged in any business
activities; therefore, was reclassified as
a Class B affiliate on September 25,
2014.
Edison Transmission, LLC
Subsidiary owned 100% by Edison
Energy Group, Inc. Its purpose is to own
Edison Energy Group, Inc.’s competitive
transmission business.
Edison Water Resources, LLC*
Desalination and Wastewater treatment
projects which provide water to water
districts
Energy Trading Company d.o.o.
Provide operational services in support
of energy and sustainability consulting
affiliates.
Gigacon Inc.
Energy procurement and risk
management consulting. Energie
Avantage Quebec, Inc. merged into
Gigacon, Inc.
Mission Energy Holding Company Holding Company for financing vehicle
Mission Funding Alpha, LLC Invests in Leveraged Leases
Mission Land Company Real Estate Development
Perimeter Energy, Inc.
Energy procurement and risk
management consulting. Perimeter
Energy Holdings Inc. merged into
Perimeter Energy Inc.
Perimeter Energy, LLC Energy procurement and risk
management consulting.
Private Fuel Storage, LLC Store spent nuclear fuel from San Onofre
Nuclear Generating Station and other
member utilities
SCE Recovery Funding, LLC Owning and servicing recovery property
Southern California Edison Company
List of Affiliates
(as of February 20, 2025)
and issuing and making payments on
recovery bonds.
Edison will be raising their rates, in order to assist in paying for the cost to repair damaged wires, towers and other property destroyed in the wildfires.
I am counting at least 37 companies Edison owns or has a financial interest in. I believe that whatever the repair cost for Edison amounts to, that amount could be taken from the companies in which they have a financial interest.
Respectfully Submitted
Norman Lambe
nwlambe@gmail.com
What Price a Life.