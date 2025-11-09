PAYING FOR MISTAKES

It seems as though every day when I read the news some new problem or set of problems has been unearthed about the January wildfires in Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena. Recently a big issue was brought to the attention of California residents who use Southern California Edison Gas and Electric. The issue was that Southern California Edison Company will be increasing the average homeowner’s bill approximately $17.00 per month to pay for the damage done by the fires.

Where will that $17.00 per month come from, it will come from my checking account and from yours. Southern California Edison has advised their rate payers of the following:

“ We are implementing an increase of $1.685 billion in rates to recover funding approved in SCE’s 2025 General Rate Case. The CPUC approved the recovery of these costs in rates in a decision issued in September of 2025 (Decision 25-09-030). This results in an increase to rates.

We are implementing an increase of $536 million through rates, for costs already incurred between 2022 and 2023 associated with reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires. The increase also includes costs incurred for restoration efforts from catastrophic events in 2020-2022. The CPUC approved the recovery of these costs in rates in decisions issued in June of 2025 (Decision 25-06-017 and Decision 25-06-051). This results in an increase to rates.

We are removing a $751 million refund from generation rates that has been fully returned to bundled customers. This refund was the result of lower natural gas and power prices relative to the forecasts used to set rates in 2024. This results in an increase to rates.” https://www.sce.com/save-money/rates-financing/sce-rate-advisory.

IS THIS FAIR

Fair is probably a very bad term to use, however I believe it fits this situation. Southern California Edison stated the increase in billing was required to assist in the payment of the repairs and improvements due to the catastrophic fires that go back to 2020 and extend to 2025. Well the thing is that Southern California Edison is not broke by any means. I have in the paragraphs below an outline of the subsidiaries that Southern California Edison owns, or has a financial interest in:

List of Affiliates

(as of February 20, 2025)

Class A affiliates engage in the provision of a product that uses electricity or the provision of services that relate to the use of electricity. Class B affiliates do not provide such products or services.

Affiliate Name Business Activity Classification

Alfa Energy Limited dba Trio Provides energy and sustainability

Consultancy services

Alfaenergie Berating and Vermittlung GMBH dba

Trio

Provides energy and sustainability

consultancy services

Altenex LLC dba Trio

(Survived merger with Altenex Renewable

Capital, LLC and ARC I, LLC)

Offsite renewable power provider to

large C&I customers.

Altenex Energy B.V. dba Trio Engineering and other technical design

and consultancy A

Altenex Energy Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V. dba

Trio

Technical design and consultancy A

Associated Southern Investment Company Real Estate Development B

Capistrano Wind Holdings, Inc. Holding company for a possible wind

portfolio finance project B

Capistrano Wind, LLC Holding company for a wind portfolio

finance project B

Capistrano Wind II, LLC Holding company for a wind portfolio

finance project B

Capistrano Wind Partners, LLC Holding company for a wind portfolio

finance project B

Code Line Solutions d.o.o. Software development tailored to

the energy industry A

Edison Capital Invests in Energy and Infrastructure

Projects and Affordable Housing B

Edison Electric Vehicles, Inc. Currently not engaged in any business

activities; therefore, was reclassified as

a Class B affiliate on September 25,

2014.

Edison Energy, LLC dba Trio

(Formerly, Edison Energy Solutions, LLC; also

named Enteractive Solutions, LLC prior to merger

with Edison Energy, LLC, and Delta Energy

Services, LLC)

Design, implement, finance, and sell

integrated energy products and

services to commercial and industrial

electricity customers

Edison Energy Group, Inc.

(Formerly Edison Commercial Energy Projects,

LLC and Edison Energy Solutions, LLC)

Holding company for unregulated

businesses in the energy marketplace.

It was reclassified from a Class A

affiliate to a Class B affiliate on January

1, 2018.

Edison Energy Support Services, LLC

Formed to provide accounting, cash

management, legal, business

development and other services to

businesses established under Edison

Energy, Inc.

Southern California Edison Company

Edison Insurance Services, Inc.

Issues domestic and foreign property

damage and business interruption

insurance

Edison International Holding Company

Parent Holding

Company

Edison International Foundation Formed for exclusively charitable or

educational purposes.

Edison International’s Relief Fund

Formed to aid victims of disasters and

those in emergency hardship situations,

and to carry on other charitable activities

associated with this goal as allowed by

law.

Edison Investment Holdings, LLC Formed as a holding company to hold

minority investments in other companies

Edison Investments 1, LLC

(Formerly, Edison Energy Holdings, LLC)

Formed to hold investments in other

companies

Edison Investments 2, LLC

(Formerly Edison Energy Holdings 2, LLC)

Formed to hold investments in other

companies

Edison Mission Energy Holding Company

Edison Mission Group, Inc.

Holding Company. Edison Funding

Company merged into Edison Mission

Group, Inc.

Edison Renewable Energy, Inc.

Currently not engaged in any business

activities; therefore, was reclassified as

a Class B affiliate on September 25,

2014.

Edison Transmission, LLC

Subsidiary owned 100% by Edison

Energy Group, Inc. Its purpose is to own

Edison Energy Group, Inc.’s competitive

transmission business.

Edison Water Resources, LLC*

Desalination and Wastewater treatment

projects which provide water to water

districts

Energy Trading Company d.o.o.

Provide operational services in support

of energy and sustainability consulting

affiliates.

Gigacon Inc.

Energy procurement and risk

management consulting. Energie

Avantage Quebec, Inc. merged into

Gigacon, Inc.

Mission Energy Holding Company Holding Company for financing vehicle

Mission Funding Alpha, LLC Invests in Leveraged Leases

Mission Land Company Real Estate Development

Perimeter Energy, Inc.

Energy procurement and risk

management consulting. Perimeter

Energy Holdings Inc. merged into

Perimeter Energy Inc.

Perimeter Energy, LLC Energy procurement and risk

management consulting.

Private Fuel Storage, LLC Store spent nuclear fuel from San Onofre

Nuclear Generating Station and other

member utilities

SCE Recovery Funding, LLC Owning and servicing recovery property

Southern California Edison Company

and issuing and making payments on

recovery bonds.

Edison will be raising their rates, in order to assist in paying for the cost to repair damaged wires, towers and other property destroyed in the wildfires.

I am counting at least 37 companies Edison owns or has a financial interest in. I believe that whatever the repair cost for Edison amounts to, that amount could be taken from the companies in which they have a financial interest.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

What Price a Life.