In a move which surprised some people, Southern California Edison filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County water agencies and also against The Southern California Gas Company. The lawsuits claim that the agencies sued have a definite responsibility for the fire and the destruction which followed in Eaton Altadena. Southern California Edison filed cross complaints in Los Angeles Superior Court, naming Los Angeles County, Pasadena Water and Power and five other water agencies for inaction. SoCal Edison also filed a separate court complaint against SoCalGas.

The Southern California Edison utility, owned by Edison International, made those claims in complaints filed in Los Angeles Superior Court recently, where also some 1,000 lawsuits by residents and business owners who are seeking to hold SCE responsible for the property destruction that occurred were also filed. The lawsuit filed indicated the following concerning what failures allowed the Eaton fire to grow, “SoCalGas’s design and actions caused gas leaks, gas fires, reignition of fires, gas explosions, and secondary ignitions during the critical early stages of the Eaton Fire,” according to the suit.

In case you are wondering if Southern California Edison can stand the strain of a financial lawsuit, the following is a list of the companies they have a financial interest in:

The Eaton Fire broke out Jan. 7, 2025, killing 19 people and destroying more than 9,400 homes and other structures. It burned more than 14,000 acres before being fully contained later that month. SoCal Edison has acknowledged that circumstantial evidence suggests one of its idled power lines may have ignited the fire during extreme winds that exceeded 100 mph. The official cause remains under investigation by Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Incomplete investigation

It is clear that large areas need to be searched to determine if any other cause for starting the fire can be found. However, in evaluating this tragedy from an Insurance Investigation point of view, areas of interest that should have been reported upon, or remain a secret need to be brought to light. One of the potential sources for additional fire damage that has recently come to light is “Thermal Runaway” taking place.

Nina Betty, in her analysis of the smart meters and safety issues including an analysis of the lithium-ion batteries, stated that the smart meters contain moisture, heat, and flammable Lithium-ion batteries www.smartmeterharm.org/wp-content.

1. “The following information was taken from an article from RF Safe concerning the high potential for the involvement of lithium-ion batteries and Smart Meters in the recent Pacific Palisades fire.

2. EVs in Garages: An electric vehicle’s battery pack can contain hundreds of kilowatt-hours of energy. If a house fire spreads to the garage, the battery could ignite, creating an intense, high-temperature fire that’s nearly impossible to extinguish without specialized resources.

3. Home Power Storage (Power Walls): Solar power systems often store energy in home-mounted lithium-ion battery systems. While these are designed with safety features, they’re still vulnerable to heat and external fires. If one battery bank ignites, the energy release could act as a fire accelerant, making the fire spread faster and burn hotter.

4. A fire that starts in one house could trigger the batteries in neighboring homes, turning what might have been a contained fire into a neighborhood-wide inferno.” www.rfsafe.com/are-smart-meters-fueling-wildfires-a-look-at-dr-jack-kruses-claim”

Please note the above information does not even take into account the inferior construction of many Smart Meters on the market today.

