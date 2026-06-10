SUPRISING FINDS IN RESEARCH

Certain researchers, who have been looking into the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena wildfires have raised issues that too many others may have passed over or considered to be irrelevant. One of the most significant issues is how did the fires start in the 6,837 homes destroyed in Pacific Palisades and the 6,963 structures burned in the Eaton Altadena fire? These numbers are large enough to merit our attention, not to mention the 32 total deaths between the two fires.

FIRE STARTERS

Dr. Jack Kruse’s provocative statement that smart meters might act as “fire starters” deserves a closer look. While the official narrative often points to embers, wind, and dry vegetation as the main culprits, it’s essential to investigate whether our conveniences—like battery-powered smart meters—could be contributing to or exacerbating these devastating events.

“Kruse’s argument is based on the known behavior of lithium-ion batteries, which are efficient but highly sensitive to heat. In normal use, these small batteries are safe, but under extreme heat — such as that from a wildfire — they can enter a state called thermal runaway, where they overheat, ignite, and can spread flames. He has speculated that in major wildfire events like the Palisades, CA, fires, some of the destroyed structures might have been compromised by such smart meters, potentially contributing to the spread of fire. Smart meters are digital devices that replace traditional utility meters and communicate with utility companies.”

Many include lithium-ion batteries to keep them running during power outages.

While the batteries are small, their fire risk under extreme heat is a legitimate engineering concern, as seen in other battery-related fire incidents RF SAFE.

“Dr. Jack Kruse’s link to fire comes from his speculation that lithium-ion batteries in smart meters could ignite in extreme wildfire conditions, potentially worsening fire spread — a claim that raises questions about the safety of such devices in high-risk environments.” www.improvementwarriorfitness.com.

COULD LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES IN SMART METERS HAVE STARTED OR HELPED SPREAD THE PACIFIC PALISADES OR EATON ALTADENA FIRES?

There is no evidence that the lithium-ion batteries in smart meters were the cause of the Palisades or Eaton fires, and experts say their presence or absence did not determine which homes burned Fact Check. The fires were driven primarily by dry vegetation, Santa Ana winds, and ember spread, not by the smart meters themselves.

WHAT THE SCIENCE SAYS

Wildfire specialists, including UC Santa Barbara’s Max Moritz, have stated that most homes burn “from the inside out,” with burning embers entering through openings, not from external ignition sources like a smart meters. The main fuel for the fires was the surrounding vegetation, not the electrical devices in homes.”

LITHIUM-ION BATTERY LINKS IN WILDFIRES

While smart meters themselves are not considered a fire starter, lithium-ion batteries — whether in smart meters, EVs, or other devices — can be dangerous in wildfire conditions. These batteries can:

Catch fire at very high temperatures (up to ~2,000°F) NBC Los Angeles.

Undergo thermal runaway, where one battery igniting can cause a chain reaction, damaging or igniting nearby batteries NBC Los Angeles.

Spontaneously combust even after the main fire is out, releasing toxic gases and particulates Fox News.

WHAT’S HAPPENING NOW?

The EPA is conducting the largest wildfire hazardous materials cleanup in U.S. history, removing lithium-ion batteries from burn sites in Palisades and Altadena U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This is because:

a.)Thousands of EVs and other devices with lithium-ion batteries were destroyed.

b.}Even undamaged batteries can remain hazardous for days, weeks, or months after the fire Fox News.

c.}Removing them is critical to prevent secondary ignition risks during cleanup and rebuilding.

d.)Smart meters with lithium-ion backup batteries are not proven to have started or spread the Palisades/Eaton fires Fact Check.

e.}The real danger from lithium-ion batteries in this context is post-fire hazard cleanup, not ignition during the fire itself.

f.)Authorities are prioritizing removal of all lithium-ion batteries from burn sites to protect firefighters and residents.

Now that our firefighters have achieved control of L.A. fires, we are facing a new problem and it concerns the fires that have been ignited by lithium-ion batteries. It has been discovered that certain smart meters, as a backup feature, have installed lithium-ion batteries as a power source to keep the smart meter running during power outages. This sounds like a good thing, however the lithium-ion batteries are very vulnerable to high temperatures such as from a wildfire and can ignite, making the fire situation much worse, as the batteries burn at a very high temperature.

The lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be dangerous. They have been linked to fires involving e-scooters, laptops, phones, and even electric vehicles. The problem that presents itself is whether the small batteries installed in smart meters enter a condition known as thermal runaway in which the battery can overheat, ignite, and spread the fire.

SMART METERS, LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES AND YOUR INSURANCE COMPANY

Even though the United States Department of Energy has stated that lithium-ion batteries are preferred for their high energy density, lightweight design and long life cycle, a concern for the safety of the public needs to be taken into consideration. Part of that concerns your homeowner’s insurance company. Since we have a situation in which the problem of overheating and ignition has been established for the lithium-ion battery, subrogation against the battery makers needs to be considered to recover a portion of the funds spent for repairs for the insured’s property damages.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life

Do What is Right