Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
16h

At this point, evidence points to the USA's own leadership being the perpetrators or sponsors of terrorist acts. With friends like the US Government, who needs enemies?

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