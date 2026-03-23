TERROR TIMES TWO

Most dictionaries will adequately define Terrorism as “an unlawful act, or the use of violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political power.” When I review this definition in relationship to the fires that have been fought and extinguished at Eaton Altadena, and Pacific Palisades, California I have trouble evaluating these fires as actually being separate and just coincidental that they started on the same day and almost the same time, which was January 7th, 2025. Both of these fires fit the definition described above as being arson related crimes. What we have here are two separate acts of terrorism, TERRORISM TIMES TWO. Arson, as far as terrorists are concerned is the best method for achieving their ends. The cost for the act is very low, just a box of matches. For the charge of just a box of matches look at the death, destruction and gut retching terror that reigned down on the streets of Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena the first week of January 2025.

ARSON PLANNING

One important thing to consider is that the Arson attacks which the Islamic militant factions may be supporting are after one thing, and that is the upsetting of what has come to be the American way of life, and to upset it because of our support for the freedom of Israel. It is not a specific item they want to burn, or blow up, it is not a person they want out of the picture, but they want us to experience fear and uncertainty; it is the feeling of terror which they crave for us to know as well as attacking our support of the Jewish State. The situation was set perfectly for an arson attack, the weather was hot, we had the Santa Ana winds blowing, and the City and County agencies fighting the fires, with inadequate resources or supplies doing their best against the monster blazes that were set.

THE ACT OF ARSON

During my years adjusting Property Loss claims I saw the many ingenious ways in which an arsonist set their fires. Once again, I state that for the cost of just a box of matches a person can cause millions of dollars’ worth of damage and take many lives. I will never forget being shown how a cigarette with matches wrapped around it just below the tip of the cigarette with a rubber band when lit, would burn to the matches, lighting the matches, in turn they would light the combustible materials leading to a successful burn down of the target.

THE FUTURE

After a lot of personal deliberation about this situation, I do not see that a change in our policies concerning the Israeli and Arab conflict should be considered, if we do change, the change will be evaluated as an admission of guilt and error and show that our previous position was wrong. Let us find a way to fight terrorism on their battlefield, as well as the political war on it’s battlefield.

Respectfully Submitted,

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a life?

Do what is right.