MAKING THE RIGHT DECISIONS

A time for making choices has arrived for this state and country. One choice you make can lead you to despair, the other choice to destruction. Let’s hope we make the right decision.

Making the right decision involves a serious consideration of all the potentials that are possible at one time. I can remember being told that the right choice is usually the choice you do not want to make, but if you make that hard choice, you will see and understand what it takes to build character in an individual, a home and a country. This is the situation that our society finds itself in today. Woody Allen is quoted as saying, “Confidence is what you have before you understand the problem,” and I am afraid that is what has happened to this country especially in regards to its handling and development of the insurance industry. This lack of commitment to do the right thing is clearly demonstrated in the failures made evident in the handling of the January 2025 wildfires, most notably in Pacific Palisades, and Eaton Altadena. One example that stands out about making the hard decisions is related to the news broadcasts concerning not only Pacific Palisades and Eaton wildfires, but about the ten (12) other fires burning at the same time which were the following:

THE LACHMAN FIRE

This blaze was the direct result of the setting off of fireworks on New Year’s Eve. The incident was reported to the local fire department who reportedly extinguished the blaze. However, the fire managed to survive in the undergrowth and to be re-energized by the Santa Ana Winds which struck on 01-07-2025, leading to one of worst fires in California history. NBC news report the following concerning the Lachman Fire which later bloomed into the Pacific Palisades fiasco: www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/state-parks-employees-didnt-report-smoldering-lachman-fire-before-it-exploded-into-palisades- fire. According to NBC Los Angeles, reporting State Parks employees were sent to the site on January 1, 2025, when the Lachman Fire was declared “knockdown” by the Los Angeles Fire Department. However, they observed smoldering embers and did not report them to fire authorities. One ranger admitted she took photos showing smoldering and did not think it was necessary to close the park, nor did she communicate her findings to anyone else.

THE SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAIN FIRE

The fire ignited before 1:30 p.m. on July 10, 2026, in the unincorporated community of Llano, between Victorville and Palmdale Yahoo. As of the latest update, it has burned about 2,690 acres and is roughly 39% contained, according to CAL FIRE. It is moving from the Antelope Valley into the San Gabriel Mountains, with flames already reported near Joshua Tree in the area.

THE SAN FERNANDO VALLEY FIRE

Multiple fire locations reported cause under investigation.

THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY FIRES

Hurst Fire & the Eaton Fire: Both burned in the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, south and east of Santa Clarita. The Hurst Fire evacuation orders for land north of Newhall Pass were initially in place but downgraded to warnings later in the week: The Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

LIDIA FIRE

Ignited near Crown Valley and Soledad Canyon roads in Acton, east of Santa Clarita, on January 8, 2025. By January 10, it had burned about 348 acres with 40% containment, no injuries reported, and no confirmed residential or commercial losses: The Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

HUGHES FIRE

Burned 10,425 acres in hills behind Castaic, with containment rising from 56% to 100% by early February. Rain and cooler temperatures aided suppression, and the cause remains under investigation: Hometown Station.

REGIONAL CONTEXT

January 7–31, 2025, saw 14 destructive wildfires across Southern California, including the Eaton Fire (14,021 acres) and Palisades Fire (23,448 acres), both fully contained by January 31. These fires killed at least 31 people, destroyed over 18,000 structures, and burned more than 57,500 acres: Wikipedia. Santa Clarita avoided significant burn scars within its borders, though it was on the edge of the most destructive fires: The Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

Mayor Bill Miranda praised the city’s preparedness but noted the severity of the conditions: The Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

While Santa Clarita itself escaped major destruction, the January 2025, fires were part of a catastrophic fire season in Southern California, driven by drought, low humidity, and hurricane-force Santa Ana winds. The valley’s proximity to the Hurst, Eaton, Lidia, and Hughes fires meant residents faced evacuations, power outages, and heightened fire danger, underscoring the region’s vulnerability to large-scale wildfire events.

MALIBU FIRE

The Palisades/Malibu fire of January 2025, was the tenth deadliest and third-most destructive California wildfire on record, driven by extreme weather, drought, and human-caused ignition. Its impact reshaped Malibu’s landscape and community, with ongoing recovery efforts still underway.

TOPANGA FIRES

In summary: The January 2025, Topanga fires were among the most destructive in California history, with the Palisades and Eaton fires alone causing thousands of homes lost, historic sites destroyed, and a major shift in the perception of wildfire risk in Southern California’s urban and suburban areas.

THE CLAIMS ADJUSTER’S RESPONSIBILITY

Facing responsibility is, I believe, one of the issues the California Department of Insurance needs to live up to and also to make it a primary issue in the Department’s dealing with insurance companies in the state and for those who want to come and sell their policies to us.

One of the major issues, that almost all of the fire victims have in common, is the presence of the so called smart meters placed either inside or on an exterior wall. The investigation and evaluation of fires caused by Smart Meters has been almost entirely ignored due to the fact the Smart Meter industry has taken hundreds of billions of dollars from the utility companies in this country to finance new improved Smart Meter technology, or so they say.

After having spent over 45 years as a Property Loss Specialist, I can tell you without fear of being wrong, that in any type of fire damage claim, whether it is a single family residence, or a whole community like Pacific Palisades or Eaton Altadena, you, as the Insurance Company’s representative are to be concerned with two major points---one is to determine the cause and origin of the fire and to determine if it would be covered under the insurance policy, and secondly can you obtain recovery for the cost to repair the damage from the responsible party.

The Smart Meter in a claim is sometimes referred to in the generic sense, as though the meter was a single entity, which is not the case. One of the many parts of the Smart Meter is the back up battery, which is the Lithium-ion battery. This battery has caused more damage than General Rommel’s Tank Brigade. The following paragraphs contain over a decade of Smart Meter/Lithium-ion battery problems for your consideration. These are claims I evaluated:

A DECADE OF DEBACLE

1.) Las Vegas, Nevada.

A fire took place in a small Asian style restaurant in 2015 and the fact that the Smart Meter was actually reported as burning was also included in the report. The damage from the fire was covered under the policy and the loss was transferred out to a law firm for recovery of the cost for repair. The Utility Company took possession of the Smart Meter before the fire department arrived on the scene and it took 18 months to have the chance to examine it. The total value of the claim ended up at $39,000, however our Attorney negotiated for less.

2.) Las Vegas, Nevada.

A fire took place in a condominium complex with the Smart Meter again being reported as being in flames by an eyewitness. The value of the fire damage was $27,000 and the Utility Company took custody of the Smart Meter and refused our request for an examination of the Meter. A subpoena for our right to examine the Meter was requested. The fire damage was covered by the policy and subrogation against the responsible party was suggested with no positive result.

3.) San Jose, California.

In 2015 a Chinese Restaurant in San Jose, suffered fire damage. The Meter was taken into custody by the Utility Company which was Pacific Gas and Electric. The Smart Meter was determined as potentially being responsible and the attempts to examine the Smart Meter were unsuccessful. The financial exposure for the Insurance Company was $103,000. The cause of the fire was listed as unknown and the claim was paid and closed.

I have quoted Mr. Allen before, only because what he states sums up the mental outlook of Claims Investigation in this state at the present time, “Confidence is what you have before you understand the problem,” I believe that is the problem Insurance professionals face today involving the investigation and evaluation of fires caused by Smart Meters.

SUBMITTED FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION

The International Association of Fire Fighters, (IAFF), in conjunction with the Underwriters Laboratory’s Solutions and the Underwriters Laboratory’s Fire Safety Research Institute, released a report entitled “Considerations for Fire Service Response to Residential Battery Energy Storage Incidents.” This report was supported by the Department of Energy and has within it different ways of responding to fires which feature energy storage systems which use Lithium-ion battery technology. The report centers on the results from three tests which employed a mock-up of a residential type of lithium-ion battery installed in a 2-car garage and deals with several results from a fire.

SPEED OF THE FIRE AS IT GROWS

The report captures results from 3 tests using a mock-up of a residential lithium-ion battery ESS installed in a representative 2-car garage and discusses several critical size-up and tactical considerations that were developed based on the findings. Key takeaways due to the involvement of the lithium-ion battery include the rate at which the fire grows. It was discovered that those attempting to extinguish the fire involving a lithium-ion battery anywhere in the vicinity of the fire, needs to consider the rapid rate the fire can expand if the lithium-ion battery gas should ignite.

THERMAL RUNAWAY

Lithium-ion batteries may go into thermal runaway in the absence of active fire. Thermal runaway can be recognized as distinct white or gray battery gas leaking from the structure and forming low-hanging clouds. If there is a suspected case of batteries in thermal runaway and there are no indicators of a concurrent fire, a structure should not be approached or entered to take gas meter measurements. In all cases when lithium-ion thermal runaways are suspected, hose lines should be pre-deployed, charged and ready for operations before ventilation or entry.

EXPLOSION HAZARD

This begins the instant batteries undergo thermal runaway and release gas without burning. The timing and severity of a battery gas explosion is unpredictable. Firefighters are at greatest risk for explosion hazards in the driveway and at doors, windows and other vent points. To avoid this hazard, the fire apparatus should not be parked in front of the garage door.

CONCLUSION

It has become plain now that the Smart Meter represents a potential fire hazard wherever it is installed. The problems with the Meter are quite extensive and now have been increased with the problems presented by the lithium-ion battery. If you have the Analog meter keep it and you can sleep a little better at night. Going with the Smart Meter and the lithium-ion back up battery will open you up to problems

THE BACKROUND INVESTIGATION OF THIS ARTICLE

The evolution of this article came to be due to the review I completed concerning the ignition of a fire which took place prior to the Palisades and Eaton fires. The fire department investigating the loss needed to have a category established in their incident reports to indicate a Smart Meter malfunction should be considered. As it stands now, the cause is identified as electrical in nature, or cause cannot be identified. The basic reason the cause of the fire was left open is that the Utility Company took the meter from the loss site and the Fire Department and the Insurance Company both did not care enough about truth to legally have the Smart Meter made available for examination. The Utility company responding to the fire will remove the Meter from the loss site and store it in their vaults for further reference if necessary.

Since I have been identified as the only Insurance Industry Claims person speaking out against the Smart Meter debacle, I can say that the Insurance Industry needs a change of heart and mind. I was told verbally once, face to face, that the odds are still in favor of the Utility Company. It is still cheaper to pay the claim as most fire losses are covered and close the file, thus saving money due to attorney cost, as most Utility companies are well stocked with lawyers. But what about the loss of life?!

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com